Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angelina Jolie is the latest A-List celebrity looking to relocate outside the U.S, according to a new report.

The actress, 50, is reportedly considering “several locations abroad,” according to People, while preparing to put her Los Angeles home on the market.

According to People, Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time,” but was limited by a custody arrangement with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The Hollywood power couple reached a divorce settlement in December.

The star “plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles,” a source told the outlet.

Jolie bought the 1913 home, which was once owned by Cecil B. DeMille, in 2017 for a reported $24.5 million. The 11,000 sq ft property boasts six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The actress and Pitt previously owned Château Miraval in France, which they first rented in 2008 before reportedly buying it for $60 million in 2012. It was also where they got married in 2014.

Here are the celebrities who are considering leaving (or have already left) the U.S. following Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office.

Jimmy Kimmel

open image in gallery The host of Jimmy Kimmel, Live!, who has been a long-time and outspoken critic of the president, recently revealed he has obtained Italian citizenship in response to Trump’s return ( Invision/AP )

The host of Jimmy Kimmel, Live!, who has been a long-time and outspoken critic of the president, recently revealed he has obtained Italian citizenship in response to Trump’s return.

The talk show host made the admission during an appearance on his ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman’s podcast when she observed that many Americans who disapprove of Trump have sought citizenship elsewhere.

“I do have... I did get Italian citizenship,” responded Kimmel. “I do have that.”

He added: “What’s going on is... as bad as you thought it was gonna be, it’s so much worse. It’s just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than [Trump] would like it to be.”

Ellen DeGeneres

The former talk show host moved to England’s celeb-loved Cotswolds region with her wife, Portia Di Rossi, in November 2024, less than three weeks after Trump was re-elected.

During a live conversation with broadcaster Richard Bacon in Cheltenham last month, DeGeneres admitted that America’s choice of leader had been behind her decision to move to the UK.

open image in gallery The former talk show host moved to England’s celeb-loved Cotswolds region with her wife Portia Di Rossi in November 2021, less than three weeks after Trump was re-elected ( Getty )

“Yes. We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,’” she said.

Rosie O'Donnell

O’Donnell, who has been a consistent target of the president, confirmed in March that she too had left the U.S., revealing she had moved to Ireland.

The 62-year-old actor and her 12-year-old adopted daughter, Dakota, moved on January 15, only five days before Trump was sworn in to office.

“I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back,” she said.

open image in gallery O’Donnell, who has been a consistent target of the president, confirmed in March she too had left the U.S. – revealing she had moved to Ireland. The 62-year-old actor and her 12-year-old adopted daughter, Dakota, moved on January 15, only five days before Trump was sworn in to office ( Getty )

Courtney Love

The American singer-songwriter said earlier this year she was in the process of getting her British citizenship and that the U.S. was “frightening now.”

Speaking at the Royal Geographical Society in London in March, Love said she intended to stay outside the states for good, telling her audience: "In terms of Trump, and particularly this group... it's like emperor-core. Like, [they 're] wearing million-dollar watches.

"Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It's frightening now. It's like cyanide now."

open image in gallery The American singer-songwriter said earlier this year she was in the process of getting her British citizenship and that the U.S. was ‘frightening now’ ( Getty )

Love, a rising star of the alternative and grunge scenes of the 1990s, had been known for her dislike of the president, having sought refuge in the UK in 2019 during Trump’s first presidency.

Previous threats

Equally, in the run-up to Trump’s 2016 victory, other celebrities vowed to exit the U.S. should he beat the unlikely odds (at the time) and become president.

Country star Miley Cyrus blasted the then-Republican candidate, saying in a tearful Instagram post, “Honestly f*** this sh*t I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!” Cyrus still has homes in Los Angeles and Tennessee.

Whoopi Goldberg also mulled the possibility, saying, “I don’t think that’s America. I don’t want it to be America. Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know.”

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson was more blunt, however: “If that mother**er becomes president, I’m moving my black ass to South Africa,” Jackson said.