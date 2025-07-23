Adam Sandler reveals sad reason why Happy Gilmore 2 had to be rewritten

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Sandler has revealed that the sequel to Happy Gilmore had to be rewritten following the death of his co-star Carl Weathers.

The Rocky and Predator star died last year, at the age of 76. He famously played Chubbs Peterson, the mentor to Sandler’s Gilmore, in the much-loved 1996 golf comedy.

Speaking to Collider, Sandler revealed that although Peterson died in the original film he had planned to bring Weathers back for a significant role in the sequel.

“We had a painful change,” said Sandler. “Carl Weathers had a massive part.”

The 58-year-old former Saturday Night Live star continued: “I would talk to Carl, and we were excited, and then Carl passed away. We had to rewrite a lot of the stuff, and even what the story was. We made a lot of nice references to how great Chubbs was in the movie. That was the biggest change.”

open image in gallery Carl Weathers died in February 2024 at the age of 76 ( 2019 Invision )

Asked how Weathers’ character would have featured in the film, Sandler explained: “In the first version that we came up with, he had a son. He was coming back to me a lot in my dreams, and he had a son who was mad at Happy for causing the death of daddy.”

Much of the cast of the original film are returning for the new movie. Earlier this month, Modern Family star Julie Bowen revealed that she hadn’t expected to be asked to return.

Bowen played Virginia Venit, a rep for a professional golf tour and the protagonist’s love interest. Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, Bowen said she assumed she’d be written out of the follow-up.

“I didn’t think they’d bring me back at all,” she said. “I mean, who am I supposed to be? He’s got to have a younger woman in this one, Happy Gilmore 2.”

Bowen will indeed reprise her role in the forthcoming film and she added that although she expects to get less screen time, Sandler has repeatedly reminded her not to downplay the significance of her role.

“Adam’s like, ‘Stop saying that. You’re the heart of the movie,’” she said.

open image in gallery Adam Sandler in Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ ( Netflix )

Netflix announced last year that Sandler would be returning to his role as Gilmore, an ice hockey player with anger management issues who realizes he can channel that anger towards major pro golf wins.

Along with returning stars, newcomers to the cast include Margaret Qualley, Eric André, Sunny Sandler, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and Travis Kelce.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released July 25 on Netflix.