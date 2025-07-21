Billy Joel says doctors are ‘working on’ his brain disorder in rare comment about his health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Joel has opened up for the first time about the brain disorder that forced him to cancel all upcoming performances and tour dates.

The music icon, 76, was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) in May. The rare disease can cause problems walking, which is especially problematic for a performer like Joel.

In a new interview with Bill Maher on his Random Club podcast, which coincides with his two-part documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, the “Piano Man” singer shared that while his condition isn’t yet fixed, doctors are still “working on it.”

“I feel fine,” Joel assured, though he revealed his “balance sucks. It’s like being on a boat.”

The “Uptown Girl” artist added: “It used to be called water on the brain. Now it’s called hydrocephalus — normal pressure hydrocephalus.”

open image in gallery Billy Joel appeared on Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast to speak about his life, career, and the making of his new HBO documentary, 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' ( Club Random Podcast/YouTube )

Asked by Maher what causes NPH, Joel replied: “They don’t know… I thought it must be from drinking.”

The five-time Grammy winner, who is two years sober, reiterated that he feels “good.”

“They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling,” he insisted.

NPH is a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid building up in the brain’s ventricles, which leads to increased pressure that compresses brain tissue and can lead to neurological symptoms. It most often affects people over the age of 60.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” read a statement posted on Joel’s Instagram account in May.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage,” it added.

open image in gallery Billy Joel (left) sits at the piano during an interview with Bill Maher (right) for his 'Club Random' podcast ( Club Random Podcast/YouTube )

Billy Joel: And So It Goes is “a portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel,” and “explores the love, loss, and struggles that fuel his songwriting,” according to a logline.

At a special screening of the documentary last month at the Tribeca Film Festival, an absent Joel relayed a message to the crowd through the movie’s co-director, Susan Lacy.

“We know Billy wishes he were here tonight, and he asked us to convey that to you all. In fact, he said, ‘Getting old sucks, but it’s preferable to getting cremated,’” Lacy told the audience. “He will be back.”

Part one of Billy Joel: And So It Goes is streaming now on HBO Max, with part two out Friday, July 25.