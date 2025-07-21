Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anne Hathaway has confirmed that filming for The Devil Wears Prada sequel has begun.

The 42-year-old actor shared a video Monday on TikTok of herself brushing her teeth, leading up to her first day on the movie set. “Heading to werk,” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #dwp2.

But most notably, she was wearing a very particular blue sweater in a special shade: Cerulean.

The sweater is a reference to a scene in The Devil Wears Prada, where Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, discovers that she’s wearing a sweater that’s not just blue, but actually, a more specific shade called cerulean. She learns this from her boss, magazine editor Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), who criticizes Andy for saying that two blue belts looked “exactly the same.”

In the comments of the TikTok video, many fans spotted Hathaway’s sweater as an Easter egg of sorts.

open image in gallery Anne Hathaway confirmed filming for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel has begun ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

“The cerulean sweater??” one commented, while another added: “In a cerulean blue sweater ???

“It’s not just blue, it's not turquoise, it’s not lapis. It’s actually cerulean,” a third wrote, quoting the film.

Also Monday, Hathaway shared a first look at herself in character. She posed in a black striped vest and matching pants, paired with pearl and silver necklaces.

“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2,” she wrote in the caption.

open image in gallery Anne Hathaway wears a cerulean blue sweater as she announces Devil Wears Prada sequel has begun filming ( @annehathaway / TikTok )

Hathaway’s style has previously been inspired by her Devil Wears Prada character. During the 2024 Sag Awards — when she had an on-stage reunion with her Devil Wears Prada co-stars, Streep and Emily Blunt — she wore an archival Versace gown from 2018 that was cerulean blue.

In 2022, the Princess Diaries star looked just like Andy Sachs when she wore a black turtleneck with a brown crocodile skirt and a matching jacket to a Michael Kors show. Her hair was styled in a ponytail, and she had a full eye-skimming fringe, similar to her character’s in the hit 2006 film, which fans of course noticed.

However, Hathaway didn’t actually intend to dress like her Devil Wears Prada character.

“It was by accident. I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn’t fit, this was the other outfit that came,” she said during an appearance on Today at the time. “And then my hairstylist, who was so lovely and I had never worked with him before, just said: ‘Oh I know what to do.’ And he threw my hair up in a ponytail.”

Last year, it was announced that Hathaway, Streep, and Blunt would be reprising their characters from The Devil Wears Prada for a sequel. Kenneth Branagh recently joined the cast of the new film to play Miranda Priestly’s husband.

Simone Ashley, best known for playing Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, is also rumored to be joining the cast, along with Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and BJ Novak.

David Frankel is directing the sequel, which reportedly follows Priestly struggling amid the decline of the magazine industry. The movie sees the formidable editor forced to reconcile with her former assistant Emily Charlton (played by Blunt), who now works as an executive at a luxury conglomerate with the kind of advertising budget Priestly needs.

The original comedy drama, released in 2006, was based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name. The movie made over $326 million at the international box office, and Streep was nominated for the best actress award by the Screen Actors Guild.

The character of Priestly was considered to have been at least partially inspired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, whom Weisberger worked for as a personal assistant. Wintour announced at the end of June that she was stepping down from her role after leading the publication for 37 years.