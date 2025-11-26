Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that British singer Raye delivered an "amazing" performance at her wedding.

Brown tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi, son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, last year and also revealed that, for their first dance, they learned a routine to a medley of songs from Grease.

Speaking on the Dish from Waitrose podcast, hosted by 6 Music’s Nick Grimshaw and chef Angela Hartnett, Brown confessed her initial desire was to recreate the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing.

However, she admitted concerns that she and Bongiovi might "get the lift wrong," leading them to opt for the Grease routine instead.

open image in gallery Brown and Bongiovi learned a routine to a medley of songs from Grease ( Getty Images )

Brown said: “I grew up doing so many dance routines at my, you know, at pretty much any family gathering.

“So when Jake proposed I was like: ‘We have to learn a dance routine. We’ll remember it forever and when the song comes on when we’re 80, we’re gonna remember the dance. Like it’s just gonna be so special for us’.

“So I got us dance lessons, and originally we were gonna do Dirty Dancing, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, if you get that lift wrong, it’s too much’.

“So we did a Grease medley of songs, it was probably like a six-minute dance. People were like, ‘Oh my God, you can tell she’s an actor’.”

Brown, who attended the premiere of the fifth and final series of hit Netflix series Stranger Things earlier this month, went on: “Then Raye performed, which was amazing.”

Brown said the British singer sang for her “daddy-daughter dance” along with songs by Frank Sinatra.

open image in gallery British singer Raye performed at the wedding ( AP Photo/Ian Walton )

“It was amazing. So epic,” she added.

Brown was just 12 when she filmed the first series of Stranger Things, which aired in 2016.

She told the podcast that she “cried for about three hours” the night before she filmed her final scenes, and that she “burst out crying” when she arrived on set for filming the next day.

“It was really, really emotional,” she added.

She told the food-related podcast that she loves eating carrots but dislikes cake, coconuts, cous cous and quinoa, and also does not understand why people take photos of their meals.

“I’ve said this publicly and I stand by it,” Brown added.

“Instagram does not eat first. I’m somebody who tries to stay off my phone. I don’t have social media. I’m somebody who likes to be as present as possible.”