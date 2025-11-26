Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things star makes admission after performing Grease-inspired dance routine at her wedding

Millie Bobby Brown also revealed that British singer Raye sang at her wedding to Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi

Jenny Garnsworthy
Tuesday 25 November 2025 19:01 EST
Jon Bon Jovi speaks out about becoming a grandfather after son Jake and Millie Bobby Brown's adopt baby

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that British singer Raye delivered an "amazing" performance at her wedding.

Brown tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi, son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, last year and also revealed that, for their first dance, they learned a routine to a medley of songs from Grease.

Speaking on the Dish from Waitrose podcast, hosted by 6 Music’s Nick Grimshaw and chef Angela Hartnett, Brown confessed her initial desire was to recreate the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing.

However, she admitted concerns that she and Bongiovi might "get the lift wrong," leading them to opt for the Grease routine instead.

Brown and Bongiovi learned a routine to a medley of songs from Grease
Brown and Bongiovi learned a routine to a medley of songs from Grease (Getty Images)

Brown said: “I grew up doing so many dance routines at my, you know, at pretty much any family gathering.

“So when Jake proposed I was like: ‘We have to learn a dance routine. We’ll remember it forever and when the song comes on when we’re 80, we’re gonna remember the dance. Like it’s just gonna be so special for us’.

“So I got us dance lessons, and originally we were gonna do Dirty Dancing, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, if you get that lift wrong, it’s too much’.

“So we did a Grease medley of songs, it was probably like a six-minute dance. People were like, ‘Oh my God, you can tell she’s an actor’.”

Brown, who attended the premiere of the fifth and final series of hit Netflix series Stranger Things earlier this month, went on: “Then Raye performed, which was amazing.”

Brown said the British singer sang for her “daddy-daughter dance” along with songs by Frank Sinatra.

British singer Raye performed at the wedding
British singer Raye performed at the wedding (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

“It was amazing. So epic,” she added.

Brown was just 12 when she filmed the first series of Stranger Things, which aired in 2016.

She told the podcast that she “cried for about three hours” the night before she filmed her final scenes, and that she “burst out crying” when she arrived on set for filming the next day.

“It was really, really emotional,” she added.

She told the food-related podcast that she loves eating carrots but dislikes cake, coconuts, cous cous and quinoa, and also does not understand why people take photos of their meals.

“I’ve said this publicly and I stand by it,” Brown added.

“Instagram does not eat first. I’m somebody who tries to stay off my phone. I don’t have social media. I’m somebody who likes to be as present as possible.”

