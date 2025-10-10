Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first peek at their adopted baby girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown has provided fans with the first glimpse of her life as a mother.

The 21-year-old actor, who adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi earlier this year, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram Thursday. Her post featured sweet moments from the fall season, including a snap of her, Bongiovi, and their daughter.

In the fourth photo of her post, Bongiovi has his arm wrapped around the Stranger Things star as she holds their daughter, who is dressed in a red plaid Minnie Mouse onesie. Their baby’s face, however, is hidden.

“My t swift october,” the actor captioned the post, which included the audio for Taylor Swift’s song, “Wi$h Li$t,” from her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In August, Brown and Bongiovi shared a statement on Instagram to announce that they had become parents.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi revealed in August that they adopted a baby ( Getty Images )

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the Enola Holmes actor wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Brown previously spoke about her desire to have children during a March episode of the SmartLess podcast, saying that it is important for her to have a “big family” because she and Bongiovi both have multiple siblings.

open image in gallery The first picture shared by Millie Bobby Brown of her daughter on Instagram ( milliebobbybrown / Instagram )

“Of course I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family,” she explained.

“For me personally, it’s a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing. And my thing was, ‘I really want a family.’ I really want a big family. I’m one of four; he’s one of four. So it is definitely in our future.”

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in May 2024 with their closest friends and family in attendance. They had a larger wedding in Italy in September that year.

Also in September, Bongiovi’s famous dad, Jon Bon Jovi, opened up about becoming a grandfather.

“It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day,” he said about his granddaughter, during an episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast. “I’m that pain in the butt guy already and yeah, it’s cool.”

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer also applauded Brown’s work ethic and her relationship with his son.

“She’s a sweetheart and she’s a hard worker. I tell her all the time how much I admire her because her work ethic is unbelievable,” he said. “They got married very young but we blessed it because we get it, they’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love, and we just thought OK, we’ll support this and it’s working out.”