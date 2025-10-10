Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first peek at their adopted baby girl
The actor and her husband announced in August that they had adopted a baby girl
Millie Bobby Brown has provided fans with the first glimpse of her life as a mother.
The 21-year-old actor, who adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi earlier this year, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram Thursday. Her post featured sweet moments from the fall season, including a snap of her, Bongiovi, and their daughter.
In the fourth photo of her post, Bongiovi has his arm wrapped around the Stranger Things star as she holds their daughter, who is dressed in a red plaid Minnie Mouse onesie. Their baby’s face, however, is hidden.
“My t swift october,” the actor captioned the post, which included the audio for Taylor Swift’s song, “Wi$h Li$t,” from her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
In August, Brown and Bongiovi shared a statement on Instagram to announce that they had become parents.
“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the Enola Holmes actor wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”
“And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
Brown previously spoke about her desire to have children during a March episode of the SmartLess podcast, saying that it is important for her to have a “big family” because she and Bongiovi both have multiple siblings.
“Of course I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family,” she explained.
“For me personally, it’s a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing. And my thing was, ‘I really want a family.’ I really want a big family. I’m one of four; he’s one of four. So it is definitely in our future.”
Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in May 2024 with their closest friends and family in attendance. They had a larger wedding in Italy in September that year.
Also in September, Bongiovi’s famous dad, Jon Bon Jovi, opened up about becoming a grandfather.
“It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day,” he said about his granddaughter, during an episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast. “I’m that pain in the butt guy already and yeah, it’s cool.”
The “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer also applauded Brown’s work ethic and her relationship with his son.
“She’s a sweetheart and she’s a hard worker. I tell her all the time how much I admire her because her work ethic is unbelievable,” he said. “They got married very young but we blessed it because we get it, they’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love, and we just thought OK, we’ll support this and it’s working out.”
