Jon Bon Jovi is raving about becoming a grandfather.

During Monday’s episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the 63-year-old singer broke his silence about his son, Jake Bongiovi, 23, and daughter-in-law, Millie Bobby Brown, 21, adopting a baby girl.

“It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful,” he said about being a grandfather. “They adopted a girl, we met the baby, obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby.

“It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day,” he added about his granddaughter. “I’m that pain in the butt guy already and yeah, it’s cool.”

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer also applauded Stranger Things star Brown’s work ethic and her relationship with his son.

Jon Bon Jovi says becoming a grandfather is ‘wonderful’ after his son Jake and Millie Bobby Brown adopted a baby ( Getty Images )

“She’s a sweetheart and she’s a hard worker. I tell her all the time how much I admire her because her work ethic is unbelievable,” he said. “They got married very young but we blessed it because we get it, they’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love, and we just thought OK, we’ll support this and it’s working out.”

Along with Jake, Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, share three other children: Stephanie, 32, Jesse, 30, and Romeo, 21.

Last month, Brown, 21, and Jake Bongiovi, 23, shared a statement on Instagram to announce that they had become parents.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the Enola Holmes actor wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Brown previously spoke about her desire to have children during a March episode of the SmartLess podcast, saying that it is important for her to have a “big family” because she and Bongiovi both have multiple siblings.

“Of course I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family,” she said.

“For me personally, it’s a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing. And my thing was, ‘I really want a family.’ I really want a big family. I’m one of four; he’s one of four. So it is definitely in our future.”

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in May 2024 with their “closest” friends and family in attendance. They had a larger wedding in Italy in September that year, and Brown celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Instagram this past Sunday.

“​​1 year married. I love being your wife,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which featured a black and white photo of her and her husband on their Italian wedding day.

The model also shared a photo from the Italian wedding on Sunday alongside the caption: “One year in the books, many more to go. I love you so much my beautiful wife. Happy anniversary.”