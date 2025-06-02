Stranger Things: Everything we know about season five as release date and cast announced
Fans will have to wait until December to see the final parts of the beloved show
The release date for Stranger Things season five has finally been announced by Netflix and fans will have to tune into three different instalments to complete the hit supernatural series.
The news was confirmed during Netflix’s TUDUM event on Saturday (31 May) where the streaming giant gave fans previews of all their major films and TV shows for the next year.
Featuring appearances from stars of the show, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin at the presentation, Netflix revealed that the fifth and final season will be broken up into three parts.
Volume one, which will be comprised of four episodes, will be released on 26 November. Volume two will then be released on Christmas Day and contains the next three episodes. The finale, which is titled “The Rightside Up”, will then be shared on the platform on New Year’s Eve.
There is no news on how long these episodes will individually run. In season four several episodes lasted well over an hour with the finale clocking in at nearly two-and-a-half hours.
The episode titles in full are:
“The Crawl’
“The Vanishing of...”
“The Turnbow Trap”
“Sorcerer”
“Shock Jock”
“Escape from Camazotz”
“The Bridge”
“The Rightside Up”
An official synopsis has also been released for the season. It reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown.
“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread.
“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time.”
Although Netflix did share an announcement video for the final season release dates it mostly contained footage from the previous seasons it did feature a few tantalising glimpses of what is to come including Joyce (Winona Ryder) brandishing an axe and Hopper (David Harbour) holding Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as her nose bleeds.
The season five cast in full is:
Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
David Harbour as Jim Hopper
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair
Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman
Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna
Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler
Amybeth McNulty as Vickie
Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler
Jake Connelly as Derek
Alex Breaux as Lt. Akers
Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay
In April, Finn Wolfhard, who plays protagonist Mike Wheeler, said he had mixed emotions when he learned about the fate of his character on the show.
“I was so happy with his ending, and I don’t know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy,” he told People.
Filming the finale, he added, “was definitely a lot. I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don’t know, it felt perfect.”
On shooting the final scene, Wolfhard recalled: “It didn't really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover.
“But it ended really well, and I just have such positive things to say about everyone.”
He continued: “The cast all stayed for the last day; we were all there together. It was really great to be around each other.”
