Sadie Sink has described the emotional experience of filming her final scenes for the concluding series of Stranger Things, likening it to "saying goodbye to your childhood".

The actor, who has portrayed Max Mayfield since the hit Netflix show's second season, admitted that reaching the end of shooting the fifth and final instalment was "horrible".

Speaking to Glamour magazine, Sink reflected on the profound impact of the show's conclusion.

"It was awful, just so emotional," she shared. "It felt like we were genuinely grieving something, which we were because it’s a huge chapter of our lives."

open image in gallery Sink has been in ‘Stranger Things’ since 2016 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

She emphasised the unique bond forged with her co-stars, many of whom she grew up alongside after joining the cast in 2017 at the age of 14. "It’s bigger than even high school or college, or the friends that you make there. It’s bigger than that because nothing else is like this."

Sink elaborated on the deep connection within the cast, stating: "We’re so connected on so many levels, and then also have this really singular experience. I still have these people and everything, but we have to say goodbye to what brought us together. It was like saying goodbye to your childhood."

The actress, who features on the December cover of the publication, also opened up about the challenges of growing up in the public eye on such a prominent series.

While acknowledging it was "hard", she often felt unable to voice her struggles, fearing she might appear ungrateful for the extraordinary opportunity.

"Looking back on my teenage years, growing up on the show, I was really protected by the people around me," she noted.

"It definitely was hard in all the ways you would expect it to be hard, but the biggest thing, looking back, was that when things were hard, when there would be certain pressures, or I’d be overwhelmed, I felt like I couldn’t talk about it because it was such an amazing thing that was happening," Sink explained.

"Of course it was, and I wouldn’t change anything, but sometimes you don’t feel like you can have any complaints or struggles, which I think is common for lots of people even if you’re not in this line of work."

Beyond her acting roles, Sink also discussed her foray into producing for the first time, on the film adaptation of the play John Proctor Is The Villain, a venture she felt "like the right fit".

open image in gallery Sadie Sink is back on Broadway in 'John Proctor is the Villain' ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

She told Glamour: "I’ve always been curious about producing, but it was only something I wanted to do if I felt like I could take it on. I don’t want to just slap my name on something as a producer just because I can. I actually want to learn how to do it and do it right and work with people who are willing to educate me on it."