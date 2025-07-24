Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

RAYE has achieved yet another milestone as she becomes the first-ever recipient of the Ivors Academy Honour, which recognises her efforts in improving conditions for songwriters and composers.

The British artist born Rachel Keen made headlines when she spoke up about her situation at her former record label Polydor, claiming that she was being prevented from releasing her debut album.

She and Polydor later agreed to “part ways” and she began working as an independent act with distrubution company Human Re Sources, a subsidiary of The Orchard.

RAYE released her Mercury Prize-shortlisted and Brit Award-winning debut album, My 21st Century Blues, in 2023 to critical acclaim and a No 2 spot on the UK albums chart.

That same year, she called on labels to allocate songwriters a share of master recording revenues, while also highlighting the need for greater respect towards songwriters, the “voiceless beating heart of the industry”.

Her award comes after a landmark agreement secured by The Ivors Academy through government-led negotiations, which introduces a £75 per diem for songwriters and session musicians.

RAYE performing at Montreux Jazz Festival in 2024 ( EPA )

The agreement has been backed by the UK arms of the “big three” major labels: Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.

RAYE will be handed her award at the debut Ivors Academy Honours event in London on 2 October, where artists and industry figures will be celebrated for driving positive change for songwriters and composers.

Roberto Neri, Chief Executive of The Ivors Academy said, “An incredible multi award-winning artist, RAYE is the one of the most gifted songwriters of her generation and always gives full respect and voice to fellow writers.

“She has consistently called for better pay and greater recognition for songwriters, championing structural change to protect the talent behind the music we love. We’re proud to honour her with this well-deserved recognition.“

RAYE is currently preparing to play her biggest headline show to date at All Points East festival in London on 23 August, with support from Florida rapper Doechii, British singer-songwriter Cat Burns, and fellow pop artist JADE.