Following their tumultuous participation in last year’s contest, the Netherlands are back for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 and hoping that singer Claude will be less controversial.

In 2024, Dutch artist Joost Klein was disqualified from Eurovision following an “incident”, just hours before the Grand Final in Malmo, Sweden, on Saturday 11 May.

At the time, representatives for the Netherlands broadcaster AVROTROS said the decision was “disproportionate”. Eurovision said its decision was in keeping with its “zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the contest”.

Claude was chosen after a careful selection process conducted by AVROTROS, which received 331 entries in its call for song submissions.

He then went into the studio with co-writers Arno Krabman, Joren van der Voort and Leon Palmen, intent on writing the perfect song for Eurovision 2025.

Read our Q&A with Claude below:

Claude performs ‘C’est La Vie’ during dress rehearsals for the first semi-final on Tuesday 13 May ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Can you tell me a bit about yourself and how you first got into music?

I was born in Congo and from my youngest years I sang together with my mother and siblings. When I came to the Netherlands at the age of nine, we watched the Eurovision Song Contest together for the first time and saw Conchita Wurst win with “Rise like a Phoenix”. That's when my love for music was further ignited.

How did you end up representing the Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest?

People in the industry asked me if the Eurovision Song Contest wouldn't be something for me. Then I thought “Why not”. I went into the studio with my team and that's where “C'est La Vie” came to life. We then submitted this song and eventually the selection committee in the Netherlands decided that I could represent our country with “C'est La Vie”. A huge honor!

What's the meaning and inspiration behind your song “C'est La Vie”?

“C’est La Vie” is a tribute to a parent and for me that’s my mother. As a little boy and throughout my youth, she taught me to see the positive in the things you experience in life, even when you experience setbacks. Even though it looks very dark for a moment, you should always focus on the bright side. That is exactly the message I want to convey. Life is not always easy; it goes up, it goes down, and around and around, but “C’est La Vie!”.

How are you feeling about this year's competition?

I am very excited to be on that big stage on Tuesday night and to be part of this big and huge music event.

How will you celebrate if you win?

I would say: PARTY!