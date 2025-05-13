Eurovision 2025 semi-finals live: Sweden’s KAJ and Estonia’s Tommy Cash to compete after rehearsals ‘hacked’
Rehearsal footage was leaked online ahead of tonight’s semi-final, prompting Eurovision organisers to seek legal advice
The first Eurovision 2025 semi-final is taking place tonight (Tuesday 13 May) in Basel, Switzerland, where some of this year’s most popular contestants will compete for a place in the Grand Final.
Sweden’s entry KAJ, a Finnish comedy-music trio, will compete with their song “Bara Bada Bastu”, along with Estonia’s Tommy Cash and his quirky song “Espresso Macchiato”.
Other countries competing in tonight’s semi-final include Norway, Belgium, Slovenia, Iceland, San Marino, Croatia and the Netherlands.
Switzerland is guaranteed a spot in the Grand Final as last year’s winner, as are Italy and Spain, both among the “Big Five” countries.
The event takes place after rehearsal footage of the competition was leaked online, following a potential “hack” of an online feed.
The second semi-final takes place on Thursday 15 May and will feature performances from the UK’s entry Remember Monday, along with delegates from Austria, France, Israel and Australia.
Both semi-finals are being broadcast on BBC One from 8pm, with presenters Rylan and Scott Mills providing commentary.
Eurovision 2025 semi-finals running order and how to watch live
It’s officially Eurovision week, and ahead of the Grand Final on Saturday 17 May, fans have the chance to see all 37 countries performing in the semi-finals.
The top 10 countries from each will make it through to the final, including the Big Five – the UK, Spain, Germany, France and Italy – who automatically qualify. Host country Switzerland is also guaranteed a spot in the final thanks to singer Nemo’s triumph at the 2024 contest.
The first semi-final is taking place on Tuesday 13 May and will be broadcast on BBC One, iPlayer, Radio Two and BBC Sounds from 8pm. The Independent will be live-blogging so you can follow along with additional commentary, insights and news.
