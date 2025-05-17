Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer and actor Louane is representing France at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. French music fans might know her from her rise to fame aged just 16, when she competed on The Voice and made it to the semi-final.

She was then crowned with a César Award for Most Promising Actress, for her performance in the critically acclaimed 2014 French-Belgian coming-of-age comedy drama La Famille Bélier.

Louane has experienced tragedy in her life, having lost both parents while she was still a teenager. Her performance of “Imagine” on The Voice, was dedicated to her father, who died three months before her appearance on the show. Her mother died in 2014 after a lengthy illness.

Follow live updates from the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 here.

Louane is competing at Eurovision 2025 with the song “Maman”. As one of the “Big Five” countries, France has automatically been granted a place in the Grand Final on Saturday (17 May).

Can you tell me how you first got into music?

Hello! I’m Louane, a 28-year-old singer and actress. I’ve always been passionate about music. When I was 8, my nanny Momo signed me up for a singing competition. Later, I was discovered by Bruno Berberès, a casting director, who invited me to audition for The Voice when I was 16. I ended up as a finalist on the show.

How did you end up representing France in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

Alexandra Redde-Amiel reached out to offer me the chance to represent France at the Eurovision Song Contest. I hesitated for a long time before accepting, because it was such a big decision. My mother was a huge Eurovision fan, and it had always been her dream for me to participate. For me, it’s a tribute to her, and I needed to feel truly ready to do it. After many long talks with my family and my fiancé, we decided I should go for it. I feel incredibly proud and honoured to represent France for my mom.

( AFP/Getty )

What’s the meaning and inspiration behind your song ‘Maman’?

- I had a song called Maman on my first album. That version was too sad and deeply emotional. This new song is completely different. In a way, it’s a continuation of the first one — but more importantly, it reflects who I truly am today. For the first time, I’m genuinely doing well. And that’s why this new song exists. I hope that’s what people take away from it. It’s a message of hope for anyone who has gone through deep sadness — to let them know that healing is possible, and that you can build a life in spite of everything.

How are you feeling about this year’s competition?

This year, the other contestants are incredible. Everyone is so kind and extremely talented. The welcome in Basel has been amazing, and I can’t wait to see what everyone has prepared for their performances. It’s going to be a tight competition, but we’ve already become great friends so no low blows :) We even have a group chat on Instagram where we literally talk every day. We go live on Instagram, we FaceTime each other privately—we’re constantly in touch. It’s going to be a lot of fun.