Erika Vikman is representing Finland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and her song “ICH KOMME” has proven to be one of the show’s most controversial.

The singer has plenty of experience in the entertainment world, having performed at summer theatres and on TV before shooting to fame in her native Finland when she won the popular Tangomarkkinat festival.

In 2020, she then achieved a hit song with “Cicciolina”, which finished in second place in Finland’s national selection process for Eurovision. The following year, she released her self-titled debut album, which topped the Finnish album charts.

Her song “ICH KOMME”, the title of which is German for “I’m Coming”, has raised eyebrows for its explicit lyrics about female sexuality, including lyrics that translate to: “Moon rises, Earth arches, my gates are open,” and “Hit me once again, grab my ass, and when you want more love, just shout ‘Encore’.”

It’s proved a hit with Eurovision voters, however, as Vikman made it through the second semi-final and will now compete against the other 25 finalists tonight in Basel, Switzerland.

In our Q&A with Vikman, she addresses the controversy surrounding her song and explains how she plans on celebrating should she win the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

open image in gallery Erika Vikman performing in the Eurovision 2025 semi-final ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Can you tell me a bit about yourself and how you first got into music?

Absolutely! Music has always been a part of my life and there was always music playing in my childhood home. Even though I was a shy child, I somehow always knew that I’d one day be performing for big audiences. That spark never left me, and now here I am, turning my childhood dreams into wild, crazy reality. In 2016, I was crowned the Tango Queen in Finland, which was a significant milestone in my early career. Over time, my musical style evolved, blending pop, disco, and schlager elements. In 2020, I released “Cicciolina” which celebrated female empowerment and self-expression. Although it didn’t end up qualifying to the Eurovision, it marked the beginning of my new era as an artist. And now five years later, here I am!

How did you end up representing Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest?

After my 2020 attempt with “Cicciolina,” which finished second in Finland’s national selection, I felt there was unfinished business. This year, I returned to Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (UMK) with “ICH KOMME,” a song born from a collaboration with producers Chisu and Jori Roosberg. The track resonated deeply with me, and I knew it was the right moment to take the Eurovision stage. The Finnish public seemed to agree, awarding me a landslide victory in the UMK 2025 final. I love Eurovision and its community. They are my people and it’s where I belong. I’m home here.

open image in gallery Vikman has some dramatic staging for her Eurovision performance ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

What’s the meaning and inspiration behind your brilliant song “ICH KOMME”?

“ICH KOMME,” which translates to “I’m coming” in German, is a celebration of female pleasure, empowerment, and liberation. The song blends Finnish disco vibes with bold, provocative lyrics, aiming to challenge societal taboos surrounding female sexuality. Interestingly, my choice to incorporate German stems from my school days when I opted to study German over English, influenced by a teacher who introduced us to artists like Rammstein and Nina Hagen. This early exposure left a lasting impression, and I wanted to pay homage to that in this song. There’s something really fascinating about the German language and its culture. Maybe I was German in my previous life!

How are you feeling about this year’s competition?

I’m incredibly excited and honored to represent Finland on such a grand stage. While there have been discussions with the EBU regarding aspects of my performance, including attire and staging, I remain committed to delivering a show that’s authentically and unapologetically me. I believe in pushing boundaries and sparking conversations, and I hope to connect with audiences across Europe through this performance. This year’s competition is tough with so many incredibly talented artists with great songs, but I’m ready to show Europe what I’ve got!

How will you celebrate if you win?

With a fabulous party of course! But first I’d Facetime my dog Peppi, who’s my baby. And, of course, I will sing and dance Celine Dion on the dance floor til dawn!