The Independent is pleased to announce that it is the exclusive media partner for Tate Britain’s upcoming Lee Miller retrospective, celebrating the career of the influential American photographer.

The exhibition will be the largest retrospective of Miller’s work ever held in the UK and will run from 2 October 2025 until 15 February 2026. It also marks the first time that Tate Britain has worked with a fully digital publication as a media partner for one of its major exhibitions.

Around 230 vintage and modern prints, including some on display for the first time, will be exhibited, documenting the globetrotting and varied career path of Miller and her work.

The retrospective will include portraits of Miller from her time modelling in New York, her own photos during the pre-war decade in Paris and Cairo and a rich trove of images and photojournalism from World War II, as well as post-war work, including a rare self-portrait from Austrian artist Oscar Kokoschka’s studio in 1950.

The partnership between The Independent and Tate Britain will see Independent Media produce content around the exhibition across its editorial, social, commercial and Independent Studio teams. Content will be published on The Independent, as well as Independent Media’s sister sites, BuzzFeed UK and Tasty UK.

Statistics show that one in four (24 per cent) current Tate Members are Independent readers, meaning the publication reaches more members than any other outlet, while more than half (51 per cent) of Independent readers are interested in the arts or have visited museums or art galleries in the UK.

open image in gallery Lee Miller, Model with Lightbulb c.1943 ( Lee Miller Archives )

The publication’s readership is 27 per cent more likely to be interested in culture and photography than the average UK population.

The move is the latest in The Independent’s strategy of partnering with the UK’s leading cultural events across literature, music and the arts, having previously established fruitful relationships with the Henley Literary Festival and Latitude.

The campaign will include news coverage and reviews and focus in Independent newsletters: Morning Headlines, Women, Culture, View from Westminster and Lifestyle. Independent Studio, the publication's in-house video and audio production team, will feature guests involved in the exhibition on podcasts, including Like This, Love This. In addition, all content will be created and amplified on The Independent’s Facebook, Instagram, X and Bluesky social media channels.

Independent readers will also benefit from exclusive offers and events, while the publication will feature across the exhibition’s marketing and advertising materials.

Of the partnership, The Independent’s Editor-in-Chief, Geordie Greig, said: “We are so pleased to be the media partner of Tate for an exhibition of such scale and cultural significance. Lee Miller at Tate Britain will showcase a truly spectacular collection of writing and art.

“The Independent has more than 20 million readers in the UK alone - a huge, culture-loving audience who are fascinated by Miller’s unique, pioneering attitude and artistic oeuvre. This is an exhibition which vividly demonstrates Miller’s conviction to chronicle history with bravery and honesty, and reveal impactful stories; values that we at The Independent passionately believe in.”

open image in gallery Lee Miller, David E Scherman dressed for war, London 1942 ( © Lee Miller Archives, England 2025 )

Liam Darbon, Director of Audiences and Innovation, Tate, adds: “We’re delighted to partner with The Independent on our Lee Miller retrospective at Tate Britain. This landmark exhibition - the largest of her work ever staged - offers a rare chance to explore the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century’s most urgent artistic and journalistic voices. Like Miller, The Independent is dedicated to sharing stories that matter, and this partnership will help more people experience her enduring legacy.”

Tickets for the exhibition, as well as related events, can be booked here.