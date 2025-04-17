The Independent announces inaugural content partnership with Latitude 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent is pleased to announce its inaugural content partnership with Latitude for 2025, bringing exclusive discussions to festival fans in the build-up to the event and live on stage in Suffolk.

Through June and July, weekly interviews will be broadcast on Instagram Live, with some of The Independent’s top journalists in conversation with some of the brilliant musicians, authors and comedians on this year’s Latitude lineup.

Each talk will focus on one of the main pillars that Latitude is celebrated for, weaving in insight and expertise from The Independent’s journalists.

Beginning on 9 July with a Music discussion, the Instagram Live interview series will then cover Comedy (16 June), Debate (23 June), Wellness (30 June) and Literature and Theatre (7 July).

The evening Instagram Lives will be available to watch on both The Independent and Latitude channels, allowing festival fans an early preview of what to expect at the main event.

Guests for the Instagram Live talks will be announced in the coming weeks.

At the festival itself, which takes place between 24 to 27 July, a writer from The Independent will host a talk with a much-loved and soon-to-be-announced act on the Listening Post stage.

open image in gallery Fatboy Slim is one of the headliners at this year’s Latitude Festival ( Samir Hussein/Getty )

Among the artists on this year’s eclectic lineup are Sting, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Sigrid, Basement Jaxx and Elbow, as well as a top comedy roster featuring Reggie Watts, Greg Davies and Bridget Christie.

Latitude will also host a number of science debates at the newly announced The Cosmic Shambles Forest of Science and Culture, starring renowned speakers including Dr Helen Czerski, Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Dr Erica McAlister.

Chloe Hubbard, UK Editor for The Independent, said: “Latitude really is a special festival – it's a truly unique event and a personal favourite of mine. We're delighted to be a part of it this year, kicking off the Latitude magic with brilliant preview conversations in the run up to the festival and joining the action at the beautiful Henham Park.”

Melvin Benn, Founder and Managing Director of Latitude Festival, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with The Independent on this exciting content collaboration. Latitude has always been a space for discovery, dialogue, and diverse voices.

“With The Independent’s shared dedication to championing creativity that provokes thought, inspires, and fosters connection, this partnership will extend that vision beyond the festival grounds. Together, we will bring compelling conversations across music, arts, and ideas to an even wider audience both ahead of this year’s festival and on-site."

Day tickets start from £110 plus booking fees for adults, and £18 plus booking fees for children. Weekend tickets start from £308 for adults plus booking fees, £190 plus booking fees for teenagers, and £28 plus booking fees for children.