The Independent announces inaugural content partnership with Latitude 2025
Stars and experts in music, debate, science, wellness and comedy will join journalists from The Independent in a range of discussions
The Independent is pleased to announce its inaugural content partnership with Latitude for 2025, bringing exclusive discussions to festival fans in the build-up to the event and live on stage in Suffolk.
Through June and July, weekly interviews will be broadcast on Instagram Live, with some of The Independent’s top journalists in conversation with some of the brilliant musicians, authors and comedians on this year’s Latitude lineup.
Each talk will focus on one of the main pillars that Latitude is celebrated for, weaving in insight and expertise from The Independent’s journalists.
Beginning on 9 July with a Music discussion, the Instagram Live interview series will then cover Comedy (16 June), Debate (23 June), Wellness (30 June) and Literature and Theatre (7 July).
The evening Instagram Lives will be available to watch on both The Independent and Latitude channels, allowing festival fans an early preview of what to expect at the main event.
Guests for the Instagram Live talks will be announced in the coming weeks.
At the festival itself, which takes place between 24 to 27 July, a writer from The Independent will host a talk with a much-loved and soon-to-be-announced act on the Listening Post stage.
Among the artists on this year’s eclectic lineup are Sting, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Sigrid, Basement Jaxx and Elbow, as well as a top comedy roster featuring Reggie Watts, Greg Davies and Bridget Christie.
Latitude will also host a number of science debates at the newly announced The Cosmic Shambles Forest of Science and Culture, starring renowned speakers including Dr Helen Czerski, Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Dr Erica McAlister.
Chloe Hubbard, UK Editor for The Independent, said: “Latitude really is a special festival – it's a truly unique event and a personal favourite of mine. We're delighted to be a part of it this year, kicking off the Latitude magic with brilliant preview conversations in the run up to the festival and joining the action at the beautiful Henham Park.”
Melvin Benn, Founder and Managing Director of Latitude Festival, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with The Independent on this exciting content collaboration. Latitude has always been a space for discovery, dialogue, and diverse voices.
“With The Independent’s shared dedication to championing creativity that provokes thought, inspires, and fosters connection, this partnership will extend that vision beyond the festival grounds. Together, we will bring compelling conversations across music, arts, and ideas to an even wider audience both ahead of this year’s festival and on-site."
Day tickets start from £110 plus booking fees for adults, and £18 plus booking fees for children. Weekend tickets start from £308 for adults plus booking fees, £190 plus booking fees for teenagers, and £28 plus booking fees for children.
