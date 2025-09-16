2-for-1 ticket offer for the Lee Miller exhibition at Tate Britain
Exhibition is the most extensive retrospective of Miller’s photography yet
Tate Britain is set to launch a brand new exhibition, 'Lee Miller', at its Millbank gallery on 2 October.
The exhibition is the most extensive retrospective of Miller's photography yet in the UK and showcases her extraordinary career, from her participation in French surrealism to her fashion and war photography. Featuring both vintage and modern prints, some of which having never previously been on display, this is a must-see.
The Independent is partnering with Tate Britain for the Lee Miller exhibition and has an exclusive 2-for1 offer for Independent readers using the code: MILLER241.
The Lee Miller exhibition is on display at Tate Britain between 2 October 2025 to 15 February 2026. Book your 2-for1 tickets now.
T&Cs:
Enter code MILLER241 when booking online or call 020 7887 8888 and quote “Miller 2 for 1“. This offer is valid to use between 17 September to 1 October 2025 and available on full price tickets to the Lee Miller exhibition between 2 Oct 2025 – 15 Feb 2026 (Tickets usually £20). This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts or promotions. No cash alternatives. Subject to availability. The promoter reserves the right to cancel offers at any time. Ticket offer cannot be used for group bookings.
