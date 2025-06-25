Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henley Literary Festival is partnering with The Independent for the third year running, to create one of the most spectacular events in the arts and culture calendar this autumn.

Some of the nation’s biggest authors and national treasures will feature at the nine-day-long festival, with guest speakers including Fawlty Towers star John Cleese, Sir Michael Palin, celebrity baker Dame Mary Berry, broadcaster Graham Norton and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

The festival runs more than 120 events at venues across Henley-on-Thames from 3 to 12 October, with already announced speakers such as acclaimed children’s author Michael Morpurgo, chef Raymond Blanc, Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley and poet Simon Armitage.

The partnership will feature exclusive news and interviews running in The Independent, alongside special programming at the festival itself, with a series of on-stage discussions between The Independent’s journalists and Jeremy Hunt, Simon Armitage, Judy Murray and Michael Heseltine.

Hunt will be in conversation with The Independent’s Consultant Editor Simon Walters, while Armitage will speak with The Independent Editor-in-Chief Geordie Greig, both on 9 October. Judy Murray will talk with The Independent’s TV Editor Ellie Harrison on 12 October.

Events for children will include Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, poet Donna Ashworth, Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper and award-winning author-illustrator Emily Gravett.

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page will discuss her autobiography Lush!, while her sitcom co-star Larry Lamb will join Carol Drinkwater, the actor turned author of All Creatures Great and Small.

For those interested in the thriller genre, the festival will feature an evening hosted by crime fiction aficionado and Olympic icon Dame Katherine Grainger, as well as Death in Paradise and Marlow Murder Club creator Robert Thorogood, who will speak to broadcaster Jeremy Vine about his first crime novel Murder on Line One.

open image in gallery Mary Berry, John Cleese and Oti Mabuse will be guest speakers at this year's Henley Literary Festival ( Getty )

As for sport, highlights will include England men’s most-capped rugby player Ben Youngs with his much-anticipated memoir and Test Match Special favourite Phil Tufnell, who will deliver an overview of the Ashes.

Henley Literary Festival director Harriet Reed said: “From the menopause, farming and the impact of Empire to much-loved sitcoms, record-breaking sports stars and wonderful children’s authors and illustrators we are so excited to share our most eclectic line-up and yet – with some lovely surprises to come when the full programme arrives next month!”

open image in gallery A crowd gathers at the Baillie Gifford Marquee during Henley Literary Festival 2024 ( Scarlet Page Photography )

Greig said: “Henley Literary Festival is a fantastic event and it’s our great pleasure to partner with it for the third year running. We look forward to bringing fascinating conversation to Independent readers and festival attendees.”

Tickets for the festival, which is suitable for both adults and children, can be booked here.