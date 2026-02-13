Sugarcane costumes worn during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show go up for sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year’s Halloween costume could be an official relic from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime show performance — if you have $5,000 to spend.

At least two of the already infamous sugarcane grass costumes worn by backup performers, affectionately known as “grass bunnies” or “bush people” during Sunday’s nearly record-breaking halftime show, are now up for sale on eBay.

Each costume comes with the green sweatsuit that performers wore underneath the massive getup, plus the grass-covered arms that made the humans inside of them nearly undetectable. The outfits instantly became one of the most unforgettable parts of Bad Bunny’s halftime show, with the performers inside forced to stand perfectly still for nearly 13 minutes as part of the tribute to Puerto Rican culture.

One listing, posted for $5,000 or the best offer, includes a green sweatsuit size medium-large, a balaclava or ski mask, shoulder harness, gloves, safety glasses and the large prop arms used in the performance, along with an official in-ear radio used during rehearsals with surprise halftime show guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

The package also comes with an official Super Bowl LX tote bag and an NFL credential as proof of participation in the event.

open image in gallery Each costume includes the green sweatsuit worn underneath the massive grass getup, plus the grass-covered arms that made the performers in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show nearly unrecognizable ( Getty Images )

“All in all, I really do not want to part with this, but you’ll be helping me pay off my student loans and will be helping me with my grandparents' medical! God bless America and God bless Bad Bunny,” the seller wrote.

Another listing, priced at $4,499.99 with a current bid of $1,125, includes a mix-and-match costume set: large sweatpants, a small sweatshirt, a numbered cast-member arm strap, an in-ear radio with earpiece, a balaclava, grass shoulder and forearm pads, and an official Super Bowl LX tote bag.

“Don't miss out on a chance to own a piece of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show History. All sales final. No returns,” the seller wrote.

Performers inside the tree and grass costumes were paid about $1,300 for 70 hours of work, which included eight days of rehearsals plus the game-day performance, according to Darren Rovel, founder of Cllct Media. That works out to roughly $18.70 per hour, and performers were also reimbursed for travel expenses.

Multiple performers have revealed on social media that the “bush people” had to be between 5-feet 7-inches and 6-feet tall with an athletic build to handle the grueling 40 to 50-pound costumes for up to five hours.

open image in gallery One seller said the sale of the viral grass costume would help them pay student loans and their grandparents' medical bills ( eBay )

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show drew 128.2 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched performances in the event’s history. However, it fell short of Kendrick Lamar’s record of 133.5 million viewers.

The performance took place during the showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, which itself reached a peak audience of 137.8 million, setting a new record for U.S. television. The Seahawks won the game 29-13.

Bad Bunny made history as the first solo male Latin artist to headline the halftime show and the first to perform entirely in a language other than English, which angered MAGA conservatives, including President Donald Trump. They even launched their own competing halftime show, complete with MAGA-friendly artists.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump raged on Truth Social about 30 minutes after the performance ended.