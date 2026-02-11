Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime draws massive audience but misses record
- Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show attracted 128.2 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched performances, though it did not surpass Kendrick Lamar's record of 133.5 million, according to new data published by Nielsen.
- The performance took place during the NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, which saw a peak viewership of 137.8 million, setting a new U.S. television record.
- Bad Bunny made history as the first solo male Latin artist to headline the event and the first to perform entirely in a language other than English.
- His selection drew criticism, including from Donald Trump, but his 13-minute, all-Spanish set was widely praised as a vibrant celebration of Latin culture and a call for pan-American unity.
- Following the performance, the language-learning app Duolingo experienced a significant surge in users learning Spanish, as viewers sought to understand the lyrics.
