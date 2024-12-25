Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Biden has urged Americans to treat each other as neighbours, not enemies, and Argentina’s libertarian president Javier Milei declared “long live freedom, damnit” as world leaders shared messages to commemorate Christmas.

The US president, who will hand the White House keys to Donald Trump in January, said he hopes this Christmas that Americans will “look at each other as who we really are… fellow Americans, fellow human beings”.

“There’s so much that unites us as Americans, so much more that unites us than divides us,” Mr Biden said following the intensely divisive US presidential election.

open image in gallery Joe Biden said ‘there is so much that unites us’ after a divisive presidential election ( EPA )

He added: “We’re truly blessed to live in this nation, and I truly hope we take the time to look out, not at one another, for one another.

“As we sing O Holy Night, may I wish for you, for our nation, now and always that we will live in the light of liberty, hope, generosity, kindness and compassion, dignity and decency.”

He was joined Sir Keir Starmer who used his message on Christmas day to send “a special thank you to all those who are working over the Christmas period”.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer paid tribute to those working over the Christmas period ( EPA )

Here, The Independent looks around the world at what leaders from across the globe have said this Christmas.

As war still rages in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky condemned an “inhumane” strike by Vladimir Putin on Christmas. The Ukrainian president said: “Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane?” Mr Zelensky said. “They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.”

open image in gallery Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Vladimir Putin as ‘inhumane’ ( EPA )

He said more than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than 100 attack drones were used to strike Ukraine’s power sources. Kyiv managed to shoot down at least 50 missiles and a significant number of drones, he added.

In Canada, prime minister Justin Trudeau said Christmas is the time of year to “slow down, rest and connect with the people you love most”.

He added: “It’s a moment to put our phones down and our politics aside, even when that one cousin makes it really hard, and to focus on what really matters.”

Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, posted a characteristic message on his X page, reading: “Merry Christmas, long live freedom damn it.”

open image in gallery Justin Trudeau said Christmas is a time to ‘focus on what really matters’ ( The Canadian Press )

Australian PM Anthony Albanese kept it simple, saying only: “Merry Christmas, Australia.” He later posted a thank you to “extraordinary Australian Defence Force personnel serving at home and overseas this Christmas”.

The United Nations X account said “from our UN family, to yours, sending everyone our warmest seasons’ greetings”.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen used a Christmas message to look back at a year in which “uncertainties reigned over the world”.

open image in gallery Ursula von der Leyen said it had been a turbulent year ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

She wrote on X: “Europe’s unity was put to the test, once again. Once again, we stood together.

“On Christmas Day, we can celebrate the strength of our Union.

“We will tackle the big tasks lying ahead with hope and confidence. Merry Christmas.”

And French president Emmanuel Macron, who has had a turbulent political year, paid tribute to the victims of Cyclone Chido which devastated its Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte earlier this month.

“We have a fraternal thought for our fellow citizens in hardship, illness or solitude, and for the Mahorais who are coping after this terrible cyclone, helping each other, preparing to rebuild together,” Mr Macron said.

open image in gallery Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to victims of Cyclone Chido ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He added: “Being able to count on each other is what makes the Nation. France draws its strength from each of you, from all of us.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays.”

open image in gallery Olaf Scholz said ‘times are damn rough’ ( REUTERS )

German chancellor Olaf Scholz, also on the ropes politically, said “times are damn rough” and that “we are all feeling that right now”.

But he added: “We are a community with a common future and we are strong. I wish you all a peaceful holiday.”

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, who has just been dubbed Europe’s most influential politician by Politico, posted a cheerier message alongside a grinning selfie. “To you and your families, my best wishes for a day filled with serenity and joy… Merry Christmas,” she said.

open image in gallery Benjamin Netanyahu thanked allies for their support ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he “deeply appreciated the steadfast support of our Christian friends around the world” as it is “fighting on seven fronts”.

“You have stood by our side resiliently, consistently and forcefully as Israel defends itself from barbarism,” he said.

And he added: “I wish the Christian community in Israel and around the world blessings for a Merry Christmas from the Holy Land.”

Irish Taioseach Simon Harris paid tribute to all of the children across Ireland “who have been counting the sleeps until Christmas Day”. “I want to wish you a magical Christmas morning,” he added.