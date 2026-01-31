Nearly 35 million under weather alerts across US as another bomb cyclone barrels in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A powerful nor’easter is hitting the Southeast and East Coasts this weekend, threatening 35 million people with heavy snow, freezing temperatures and a bomb cyclone off North Carolina.

The storm is set to intensify Saturday night, bringing major winter weather from Georgia to Massachusetts. Millions more could face bitter cold, including areas still recovering from last weekend’s deadly storm. Once again, residents should prepare for travel disruptions, power outages and unsafe conditions.

Snow has already fallen in parts of the southern Appalachians, and forecasters warn that some areas of the Carolinas could see more than half a foot of snow as the storm worsens Saturday night and into Sunday. Blizzard conditions are expected along the coast, including the Outer Banks, where strong winds could combine with snow to create extremely hazardous conditions.

Bomb cyclones are storms that rapidly strengthen as their central pressure drops, producing stronger winds. The storm could bring strong winds along the East Coast from the Carolinas to New England, causing power outages and tree damage.

“The storm is going to develop Saturday off the Carolina coast, and then as it moves to the northeast, it is going to rapidly strengthen,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys told The Independent on Wednesday. “That’s where the term ‘bomb cyclone’ is from.”

“What we’re looking at is unlike the previous storm that we just experienced last weekend, where most high-accumulating snow happened to be north and east of the city,” Roys added.

open image in gallery The winter storm will intensify Saturday, spreading snow and extreme cold from Georgia to Massachusetts, with travel and power risks for millions ( Getty Images )

Southern and eastern cities, including Atlanta, Raleigh, Charleston and Virginia Beach, are also bracing for winter weather. Tennessee, still recovering from last week’s deadly ice storm, faces subzero wind chills and frigid temperatures. The Arctic air and snow are expected far beyond usual winter zones, stretching into states unaccustomed to severe cold.

Officials are warning of unusual winter weather in Florida, where Gulf of Mexico‑effect snow could occur as cold air passes over unusually warm waters. Record-breaking low temperatures are expected in up to 18 states and Washington, D.C., potentially breaking daily cold records over a century old. The list includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, according to the Washington Post.

open image in gallery Ice floats cover part of the Hudson River along the Manhattan shoreline of New York City ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Snow and ice packed up in front of the Congress in Washington, D.C. ( REUTERS )

The storm is compounding challenges in already hard‑hit areas. More than 170,000 homes and businesses remain without power in parts of Mississippi and Tennessee from previous storms. Emergency officials continue to warn residents about travel hazards, frostbite and hypothermia risks as the deep freeze settles in.

Coastal flooding is also a major concern, especially during high tides this weekend. Powerful winds and storm surge could lead to beach erosion and damage in vulnerable seaside communities.

Authorities in multiple states have issued warnings and urged residents to prepare for prolonged disruptions before the storm moves back out to sea early next week.