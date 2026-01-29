Situation in US South grows more dire after days of ice, frigid temperatures and widespread outages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mississippi dispatchers are fielding desperate calls for medication or oxygen from people stuck in their homes. Troopers in Tennessee are fanning out for welfare checks on those who haven’t been heard from in days. And in at least one rural area, officials have resorted to using trucks typically used for battling wildfires to transport patients to hospitals.

It could be days before power is restored across the South, where more subfreezing temperatures are expected by Friday in areas unaccustomed to and ill-equipped for such cold. The situation is reaching a breaking point for the elderly and those with medical conditions who lack electricity, some of whom are trapped by roads made impassable by ice and fallen trees.

Nancy Dillon, 87, spent three days without power on her family farm in the rural outskirts of Nashville, relying on her fireplace for warmth. When her phone battery started dying and her back-up battery pack stopped working, she said she became “alarmed.”

"If I were to fall, if I were to need somebody, there would be no way to get help,” she said, adding that electricity was restored on Tuesday night.

The growing misery and anxiety comes amid what Mississippi officials say is the state’s worst winter storm in more than 30 years. About 60 warming centers were opened across a state known as one of the nation’s poorest. But for some communities, they are not enough.

Hal Ferrell, mayor of Batesville, said Wednesday that no one in the city has power and, with roads still slippery with ice, it’s too soon to begin recovery efforts.

“We’re at a real mess and warming centers just don’t exist for 7,500 people,” Ferrell said.

Roughly 298,000 homes and businesses remained without power Wednesday night, the vast majority of them are in Tennessee and Mississippi.

At least 70 people have died across the U.S. in states afflicted by the dangerous cold.

In Hardin County, Tennessee, at the Mississippi state line, LaRae Sliger, the county’s emergency management director, said while people were prepared to manage a couple of days without power, they can’t go much longer without help.

“They’re cold, they don’t have power, they don’t have heat, they’re out of propane, they’re out of wood, they’re out of kerosene for their kerosene heaters,” she said.

More than 96,000 outages remained in Nashville, Tennessee, where downed trees and snapped power lines blocked access to some areas. Utility workers will need at least the weekend, if not longer, to finish restoring power, said Brent Baker, a Nashville Electric Service vice president.

Forecasters say the subfreezing weather will persist in the eastern U.S. into February, with a new influx of arctic air arriving this weekend. There’s a growing chance for heavy snow in the Carolinas and Virginia.

The National Weather Service said chances of additional, significant snowfall are low in places like Nashville, but weekend temperatures will reach dangerously low single digits with wind chills below zero.

Mississippi dispatched 135 snowplows and National Guard troops equipped with wreckers to sections of Interstates 55 and 22 gridlocked by vehicles abandoned in the state’s ice-stricken northern region.

Cars and semitrucks trying to navigate the frozen highways single-file began getting stuck Tuesday. No injuries were reported, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said.

Erik Lipsett in Benton County, Mississippi, spent the last several days scooping ice from the front yard so he can melt it to flush down his toilets. The area has been without water and power since the weekend.

On Wednesday morning, he lined up at a nearby gas station to shower and said that propane bottles, canisters and hookups for heaters are hard to come by.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee; Jeff Amy and Charlotte Kramon in Atlanta; Jonathan Mattise and Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee; Hallie Golden in Seattle; and Sarah Brumfield in Washington contributed to this report.