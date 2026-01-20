DC metro residents fume over plan to use sharpshooters to reduce deer population

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal rights activists in a Washington, D.C., suburb are fighting back against officials’ efforts to reduce the local deer population using sharpshooters.

Arlington County plans to use sharpshooters, professionals hired to kill deer in areas where they cannot be hunted, starting in February — but the decision has drawn sharp criticism from some locals.

“It is inhumane, it is ineffective because it leads to a never-ending cycle of violence,” animal rights activist Jeannette Louise Smith told WUSA 9.

The activist created a “No Killing Deer in Arlington” blog in November 2024 after the Arlington County Board voted to hire sharpshooters to control the population.

She also started an online petition that has gained over 800 signatures in support of the cause.

open image in gallery Animal rights activists in Arlington, Virginia, are fighting back against local officials’ plans to use sharpshooters to reduce the county’s deer population, according to a report ( AFP via Getty Images )

The petition notes that the upcoming efforts “will disrupt the balance of our ecosystem and lead to an endless, needless, and expensive cycle of attempted eradication.” Instead of lethal approaches, Louise Smith is advocating for surgical sterilization, which the petition notes “has been proven successful in other American cities.”

Louise Smith noted in her blog that the local deer population has declined naturally in recent years.

In 2021, researchers found 290 deer countywide, while a March 2025 study found fewer deer, albeit still three to six times more than recommended levels.

Arlington County is approximately 26 square miles, but a 2024 Deer Management Project FAQ sheet notes that most of the deer are not evenly distributed across the county, but highly concentrated in county-owned parks.

Louise Smith also claims on her blog that local officials “did not reconsider and reevaluate the cost and effectiveness of a humane, science-based, effective, non-lethal solution to peacefully coexist with Arlington deer.”

open image in gallery A local animal rights advocate is urging officials to consider surgical sterilization instead of shooting the animals ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, local leaders say they did consider deer sterilization, but say there is no evidence it would adequately reduce the population. It also costs more than using a sharpshooter.

Louise Smith told WUSA 9 she would speak with the Arlington County Board at its “Open Door Monday” meeting, and encouraged others to join.

“It’s a critical time for people to speak up because the Arlington County Board has ignored all of our pleas,” she said.

Sharpshooters will only be deployed in winter and the parks will be closed while they are operating, Arlington County wrote online.

“Professional sharpshooting for deer population management has been carried out nationally for decades with no documented injury to bystanders,” the county noted on its website.