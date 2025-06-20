UK heatwave: Wildfire, health and drought warnings explained in five key maps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK could set a new high for the warmest day of the year for the second day in a row, with forecasters predicting temperatures could reach up to 33C.

Thursday saw the mercury hit 32.2C in Kew, west London – the hottest day of 2025 so far – as the country sweltered under an amber heat-health alert.

The warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the first time since September 2023, covers all regions of England and remains in place until 9am on Monday.

It warns “significant impacts are likely” across health and social care services because of high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or people with health conditions.

Meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to reach the low 30s and could potentially hit 33C on Friday, the Met Office said.

open image in gallery An amber heat health warning is in place across all of England until 9am Monday ( UKHSA )

By Friday afternoon, several areas are expected to have passed the heatwave criteria, Met Office weather forecaster Dan Stroud said.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Mr Stroud said: “We’re expecting the hot and dry conditions to continue, it does turn a little bit hazier in the west during the course of Friday, we’re still expecting temperatures to reach the low 30s, 31C, 32C fairly widely, maybe seeing 33C.”

It comes after a warning has been issued as firefighters have responded to more than 500 wildfires across England and Wales this year so far.

As of Thursday, 564 wildfire incidents have been responded to by English and Welsh fire and rescue services so far this year, which is a 717 per cent increase on the same period in 2024, and more than double the number seen in 2022 which went on to be the worst year on record for wildfires, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said.

Public safety advice issued by the NFCC includes avoiding the use of disposable barbecues in open countryside, parks, and moorland areas and not discarding cigarettes, matches, or glass bottles, as they can ignite dry vegetation.

With drier conditions during this time of year meaning that fires can burn into peat, and can burn for longer, it is likely some fires will take a number of days, rather than hours, to extinguish, causing more damage and placing further pressure on fire and rescue services, the NFCC added.

open image in gallery Met Office's Fire Severity Index: majority of England has a very high fire severity if one were to start ( Met Office/Natural England )

Increasing amounts of cloud will move in from the west on Saturday, with a chance of showers, some which could be thundery in North Wales and north-west England, while eastern areas will see another dry and hot day, he added.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s, and probably be the peak of the hot spell on Saturday, as 34C is possible, still below the June record of 35.6C in 1976.

Sunday will be another very warm day in the south and east probably in the late 20s, elsewhere it will be cooler, with temperatures in the mid 20s, Mr Stroud said.

open image in gallery Met Office Saturday forecast ( Met Office )

Earlier this month, the Environment Agency (EA) said Yorkshire moved from “prolonged dry weather” to “drought” status.

This means the county is facing a shortage of water after a prolonged period of low rainfall.

Yorkshire Water said the drought status does not immediately change the situation for customers but water restrictions – such as a hose pipe ban – are possible this summer unless the county sees “significant rainfall” in the coming months.

It follows the declaration of drought for the north west of England at the end of May, which covers Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, and Cumbria and Lancashire.

Meanwhile, a number of charities have issued warnings about the potential risks of hotter weather.

St John Ambulance urged the public to familiarise themselves with the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and to learn how to respond.

The British Heart Foundation is encouraging people with heart conditions to take precautions such as staying cool and keeping hydrated to minimise potential health risks during a heatwave, saying the heat can put extra strain on the heart.

Age UK urged people to check in on older relatives, friends, and neighbours to see if they need anything and to make sure they are not feeling overwhelmed by the excessive heat.

Dementia UK issued advice and tips on how to support a loved one with dementia in the heat, including keeping hydrated; staying cool with appropriate clothing; keeping the person out of the heat; cooling the person down by avoiding hot drinks, alcohol and caffeine; and keeping the home environment cool.