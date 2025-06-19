Amber heat health alert issued for England with ‘rise in deaths likely’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare amber heat-health alert has been issued for the whole of England, with officials warning soaring temperatures mean a ‘likely rise in deaths’ among vulnerable people.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the amber heat-health alert for the entire country from 12pm Thursday to 9am Monday.

The alert is the second highest, behind red, on the UKHSA’s system, and it warned of the possible impacts on health and social services.

The UKHSA’s weather health alert system provides early warning to the health and social care sector when adverse temperatures are likely to impact the health and well-being of the population.

Temperatures are expected to reach 31C on Thursday and Friday, before peaking at 33C on Saturday, then potentially hitting the low 30s on Sunday, the Met Office said.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

All regions in England have been given a risk score of 12 out of 16, meaning there will be “significant impacts across health and social care services” due to the high temperatures.

The UKHSA warned high temperatures could cause a rise in deaths, particularly among those over 65 or with health conditions.

Younger age groups may also be affected, it said.

It also warned that there will likely be an increase in demand for health services, and indoor environments overheating, increasing the risk to vulnerable people.

There may also be issues managing medicines and an increased demand for power exceeding capacity, the UKHSA said.

