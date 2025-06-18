How long will UK’s heatwave last and how hot will it get?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For Britons hoping to spend their weekend at a family barbecue, at a day festival or planning a trip to the beach, the anxious habit of checking the weather forecast will likely bring delight as the UK prepares for a June heatwave.

Some places are set to be hotter than parts of southern Europe, with highs of 32C expected on Saturday and Sunday, beating the sunshine in Portugal and the south of France.

The Met Office are expecting the mercury to hit its highest point this year, with Manchester and Newcastle also set to enjoy temperatures in the late twenties, with London and Kent expected to exceed 30C.

Will there be a heatwave this week?

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

open image in gallery People punt along the River Cam in Cambridge in the sunshine ( PA )

Across much of the north and west of the UK this threshold is 25C, but across Greater London and the Home Counties the threshold is higher, at 28C.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “By the beginning of the weekend we could very well be meeting heatwave thresholds in places.

open image in gallery A heatwave is defined as three consecutive days where the temperature has exceeded the threshold ( PA Graphics )

“While the warmest temperatures are likely across London and the east of England, by Saturday heatwave thresholds could be reached across much of the Midlands, low-lying areas bordering the Peak District and even parts of east Wales.”

How long will the heatwave last?

The burst of heat is expected to peak this weekend before easing early next week, with high pressure expected to move away from the UK resulting in falling temperatures.

Mr Wisson added: “Some forecast models even allow temperatures to rise into the mid-30s by Monday. While this is feasible, it is considered a lower-likelihood scenario.”

However, temperatures are still set to remain warm, with London looking to enjoy sunshine in the mid-twenties and Glasgow hitting highs of 22 degrees, with occasional bouts of rain.

open image in gallery Temperatures are still set to be above average for Glastonbury festival next week ( Getty Images )

Those heading to Worthy Farm in Somerset for Glastonbury festival on 25 June will be delighted to see that temperatures are set to remain above average, with the potential chance for rain on the Friday 27 June.

How to stay cool during a heatwave?

Staying cool and hydrated is essential during heatwaves, with the Met Office urging people to remain shaded when the UV rays are at their strongest between 11am and 3pm.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are yet to issue any heat-health alerts, which warn of higher risks to over-65s and people with pre-existing conditions, for the week ahead.

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade has issued a warning over wildfires before the prolonged spell of hot weather and following one of the driest springs on record.

Charlie Pugsley, deputy commissioner for operational policy, prevention and protection, said: “Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire, and particularly when that grass is tinder dry the spread of fire can be rapid. We have seen examples of this in London as well as more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.”