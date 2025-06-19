UK records hottest day of the year – but temperatures set to climb further

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has recorded the hottest day of the year so far – but temperatures are set to climb further.

The Met Office said a reading of 30.8C was clocked in the Surrey village of Risley on Thursday afternoon.

It is considerably higher than the previous 2025 temperature record set days earlier when Santon Downham in Suffolk hit 29.4C.

But forecaster Dan Stroud warned that temperatures could reach close to 32C later on Thursday, rising to a possible peak of 34C in the coming days.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an amber heat-health alert, warning that a rise in deaths is likely.

The warning is in place for all parts of England from 12pm Thursday to 9am Monday.

open image in gallery Commuters make their way past the Houses of Parliament on Thursday ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

As the Met Office confirmed the news that Thursday marked the hottest day of the year so far, firefighters issued a warning over wildfires in London – after two blazes broke out on green spaces in the capital in the space of 24 hours.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: “With temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius and the driest spring in over a century, the risk of fires spreading rapidly is high.

“With so many of our open spaces close to homes and livelihoods, it is vital we all play our part to reduce the chance of grass fires breaking out in the first place and to protect our communities from incidents.”

More follows on this breaking news story...