Storm Floris map: Thousands left without power after UK battered by 100mph winds

Tens of thousands of households have been left without electricity this week after Storm Floris wreaked havoc on power lines.

Engineers worked to restore power to around 22,000 properties in the north and north-east of Scotland on Tuesday morning after Storm Floris hit the country with high winds.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had restored power to 50,000 properties since the onset of the storm, which is called "the most damaging summer storm in recent memory".

The company, which is the network operator for northern Scotland, said it had organised meal provision in some of the affected communities.

The company said: “Now the winds have died down and moved into the North Sea, it’s become safer for our field teams to get to faults on the network, although strong gusts are still forecast for today and we’ll be monitoring the forecast closely.

( Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) )

“Our teams worked for as long as the light permitted last night and were deployed again early this morning, with the support of helicopters to assess the network from above.

“This has been a particularly damaging storm and we’ll be working hard to reconnect customers as safely and quickly as we can – but it will take time.”

Winds of over 100mph were recorded on Monday as the storm swept across the country. Gusts of 134mph were recorded on the summit of Cairngorm in the Scottish Highlands.

On lower ground, gusts of 82mph at Wick airport in Scotland were recorded with speeds in excess of 70mph records in various parts of the country, the Met Office said.

open image in gallery Storm Floris brought high winds to Scotland ( PA )

Work is also under way to clear trees from several railway lines which were blocked by the storm, with the government having said there have been 119 incidents on the rail network caused by Storm Floris, including 75 tree-related ones.

On Tuesday morning, Network Rail said it had reopened 30 out of 34 routes in Scotland, but ScotRail is urging customers to check their journey via the app, website or JourneyCheck before they travel.

Half the Caledonian MacBrayne ferry routes in western Scotland are still affected by Storm Floris. Sailings between Oban, Colonsay and Islay are cancelled for the day.

On many other links passengers are warned by the ferry operator: “Due to forecast adverse weather, sailings will be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.”

open image in gallery There was travel disruption around the country from Storm Floris ( PA )

Many thousands of passengers experienced flight cancellations, diversions and turnbacks on Monday, with Aberdeen airport particularly badly affected.

Three planes – two on British Airways from London Heathrow and one on KLM from Amsterdam – flew to Aberdeen, tried to land but returned to their starting points because the winds were too strong.

As a result, on Tuesday morning the first BA flight from Aberdeen to Heathrow and the KLM service to Amsterdam were both cancelled.

A Ryanair flight from Faro in Portugal to Aberdeen spent over half-an-hour in a holding pattern hoping to land at the northeast Scotland airport, but finally diverted to Prestwick in the southwest of the country.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

On Monday night, the Scottish Government’s resilience room held an emergency meeting to help decide an appropriate response to the storm, which has also led to delays in exam results being delivered to pupils in some island communities.

Ministers including Angela Constance were joined by representatives from the Met Office, Police Scotland, Transport Scotland, Sepa and transport and utilities companies.

open image in gallery People shield themselves from the rain during Storm Floris ( PA )

More wet and windy weather is forecast for late on Wednesday and Thursday, but no Met Office weather warnings are in place for Tuesday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “While the system later this week won’t carry as many impacts as Storm Floris, a further period of unseasonable wet and windy weather is on the way late on Wednesday and into Thursday for those in north-western parts of the UK.

“An area of low pressure from the west will bring some strong winds, especially for those in western parts of Scotland.

“Gusts over 50mph are possible for a time. Some heavy rain will also accompany the strong winds, with up to 30mm possible.”