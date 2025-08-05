Storm Floris live: Rail disruption likely to continue for another day after 90mph winds hit UK
The Met Office warned flying debris could pose ‘a danger to life’, while 43,000 homes lost power in Scotland
Rail disruption is set to continue into Tuesday after Storm Floris battered the UK with 90mph winds on Monday, causing trains cancellations and mass power cuts.
Trains, flights, and ferries were cancelled on Monday amid danger to life warnings from the Met Office.
Network Rail warned that travel disruption will continue into Tuesday following “severe” impacts on Scotland’s railways - with ScotRail saying there has been “extensive damage” on its routes.
Amber and yellow wind warnings across much of Scotland, northern England, northern Ireland and northern Wales were due to be lifted by 12am, when a yellow wind warning will come into force in Orkney until 8am.
On Monday, more than 43,000 properties were left without electricity in the Highlands and north-east of Scotland this afternoon, operators said.
Network Rail Scotland has posted maps showing wind speeds in excess of 90mph, while the Met Office has recorded highs of 82mph.
Events such as the Edinburgh Fringe are monitoring the situation, but a military parade has been cancelled. An Oasis concert in the Scottish capital is still scheduled to go ahead.
Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/25 season.
Mixed weather predicted in next five days
With Storm Floris moving eastwards into Tuesday, what can the UK expect in the coming week?
Here is what the Met Office says...
Tuesday:
Wednesday to Friday:
Storm damage is 'extensive', says ScotRail
Damage by Storm Floris on railways in Scotland is “extensive”, ScotRail has said.
Work will soon begin to recover a number of routes which have been put out of action.
“The damage caused by the storm has been extensive, including trees falling onto overhead wires and tracks,” ScotRail said on X.
“Network Rail will soon begin work to recover the railway, as a number of routes will need to be inspected once the storm has passed and then repair work carried out.
“While some checks will be carried out later tonight, further inspections will be needed during daylight hours, which will cause disruption to services on some routes on Tuesday morning.”
EasyJet 900-mile 'flight to nowhere' as pilots abandon landing at Inverness
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder has reported that a pilot was forced to abandon a landing in Scotland.
An easyJet flight from Luton to Inverness flew 900 miles on an “flight to nowhere”.
Flight 632 took off from the Bedfordshire airport just before 12 noon and flew normally at 36,000 feet to the Scottish airport. But at just 2,000 feet above the ground, the pilots of the Airbus A319 decided to abandon the landing, and flew back to Luton. After a total of 2 hours and 25 minutes in the air, the plane touched down back at its starting place.
Passengers were told: “Strong winds in Inverness are preventing aircraft from arriving and departing. The safety of you and our crew is our highest priority and we thank you for your understanding.”
Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers must be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline.
The aviation data analyst, Cirium, has confirmed research by The Independent that Belfast City and Aberdeen are the airports worst affected by Storm Floris.
At Belfast City, 10 departures and 11 arrivals have been grounded. At Aberdeen, 12 departures have been cancelled – but only six arrivals are axed.
Campervans have been blown over on A87 road on Isle of Skye
A number of campervans earlier blew over on the A87 road, which leads to Portree on the Isle of Skye, as Storm Floris hit Scotland.
Police are advising drivers to stay away from the Bealach na Ba road in Wester Ross due to the high rinds.
Police Scotland said: “We have received multiple reports of campervans being blown over on the A87 between Broadford and Portree due to high winds caused by Storm Floris.
“We are advising motorists not to travel on the Bealach na Ba road and anyone with campervans should remain parked in sheltered areas until the wind speed reduces.”
Travellers face 'nine cancellations'
Passengers stuck at Glasgow Central train station are facing hours of disruption and as many as nine cancellations, they told the PA news agency.
Robert Kusz, 70, and Paul Audoire, 59, had enjoyed a caravan holiday with relatives when they were delayed at Glasgow Central.
Their previous plan was to travel to Preston and change to Blackpool.
Mr Kusz told the PA news agency: “There has been about nine cancellations.
“If we can get connecting trains we could get to Blackpool by 4.30pm.
“It will add a couple of hours to the journey, maybe two-and-a-half hours.”
Mr Audoire said: “The weather is not as bad as we thought, they are just taking precautions.
“We need to get off at Carlisle, wait for another train, get off at Preston and change trains again.
“I don’t know how long we need to wait at Carlisle or at Preston. It’s just a case of leapfrogging all the way.”
Mapped: Rain largely clears from UK on Tuesday as Storm Floris moves east
More than 43,000 homes without power in Scotland
More than 43,000 homes in Scotland were out of supply as of earlier this evening, according to the lates update from Scottish & Southern Electricity Network (SSEN).
At around 7pm, 9,000 homes had been reconnected.
Students will see exam results delayed due to storm
There will be delays to the delivery of some exam results in island communities as a result of Storm Floris, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has said.
With results due on Tuesday, the SQA said deliveries to the Outer Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland will be delayed due to the adverse weather.
The SQA said students should contact their school or college in the first instance who should be able to help them.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments