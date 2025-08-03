Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is bracing for Storm Floris to hit on Monday, with northern England and Scotland set to be hit the hardest, with possible winds of up to 85mph.

The Met Office has issued both yellow and amber wind warnings. The yellow warning covers Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England, and parts of, where harsh winds are expected along the coasts.

The meteorological body has also issued an amber warning for the northern Scottish mainland, where the hardest winds stand to pose a ‘danger to life.’

The yellow warning will be in force from 6am on Monday until midnight. Meanwhile, the amber warning will remain in effect from 10am to 10pm.

Heavy rain is also expected, with transport disruption possible.

The Met Office has issued both yellow and amber wind warnings for parts of the UK on Monday 4 August when Storm Floris is due to hit ( Met Office )

Matthew Lehnert is a Met Office Chief Meteorologist. He said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland. There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

Going into Tuesday, the Yellow warning will remain with the east of the warning area still expected to see strong winds; however, the gusts will first begin to ease to the west on late Monday.

Flying debris may cause injuries and pose a danger to life in places inside the warning zone, the Met Office said.

As could “large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”, it added.

It is possible tiles will be blown from roofs and there may be power cuts.

The weather could also disrupt road, rail, air and ferry services, and close bridges.

Storm Floris is the sixth storm to be named in the 2024 to 2025 season. The last named storm was Éowyn in January.

The Met Office said that while it is more likely that named storms hit in late autumn and winter, they can happen in summer.

It follows the driest spring in the UK for more than a century, as well as three heatwaves in quick succession. June was the warmest month since records began.

The hot temperatures left swathes of the UK on hosepipe bans as farmers warned of potential food shortages after being forced to harvest their crops early to avoid damage.

Last month was the UK's fifth warmest July on record, according to provisional figures from the Met Office. The mean average temperature across the month was 16.8C, ranking it behind 2006 (17.8C), 2018 (17.2C), 1983 (17.1C) and 2013 (17.0C).

All four UK nations recorded one of their top 10 warmest Julys: Scotland and Northern Ireland saw their sixth warmest, England its seventh and Wales its tenth. Met Office temperature records begin in 1884.

But July also brought increasingly wet and temperamental weather. On Thursday, parts of England were warned about the possibility of flash floods in the Midlands, South and East of England and London. Heavy rain proceeded to pummel parts of the south of England. Less than a week earlier, parts of the UK were enjoying highs of 28C.

The weather should stay relatively dry over this weekend ahead of the storm. The latest Met Office update says there will only be “small amounts of cloud”.