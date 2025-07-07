Elon Musk’s latest Trump spat could end the Maga saga for good

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If the relationship between the world’s richest man and the world’s most powerful man is what is called a “bromance”, then they, and by necessity the rest of us, are going through the “jilted-partner-flirts-with-someone-else-to-spire-them” phase.

Elon Musk, slamming the door on the way out, called Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”, of which the president is so proud, “this massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Trump, opening the window and shouting down the street, yells back that his close friend has “gone CRAZY!” Musk retreats, mumbling something about the Epstein files.

Now, a little later, our love story has moved on, and Musk has found a new way to hurt Trump – a new political party that could break Trump’s uncertain hold on Congress in the midterm elections next year and paralyse his presidency. The America Party, backed by practically unlimited funds, will be controlled by Musk and its efforts will be targeted a relatively few Republican/Maga-held Senate seats and Congressional districts that could tip the balance of power in the legislature away from the the president’s profligate – Musk says suicidal – fiscal policies and turn the party back to the lost cause of fiscal conservatism.

Musk claims that the Democrats and Republicans are basically the same, which will come as news to the Dems Trump has threatened with jail, and that only the America Party can save the United States. Trump blusters back that “I think it's ridiculous to start a third party”, adding: “Starting a third party just adds to the confusion”; “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a train wreck over the past five weeks." It’s possible Musk will bankroll a presidential candidate in 2028, and end the Maga saga for good.

At which all one can say is “it must be love”.

What happened, we must ask Elon, happened to your promise to leave politics behind and concentrate on your businesses, especially Tesla, where the toxic association with Trump has hammered sales of what have been dubbed “Swasticars”, particularly in Europe. But no, even throwing himself into his work hasn’t helped Musk cope with the pain of the break-up.

Like the overgrown spoiled adolescents these two men actually are, it appears obsessional revenge motivates their every action. They will never escape from their relationship, even if Trump deports Musk and Musk cuts off the US government’s access to his satellites and the SpaceX Dragon capsule upon which International Space Station missiles depend.

It’s like watching a couple destroy each other’s most treasured possessions, to see who can hurt the other the most, pretending all the while they’re not bothered. When Trump cancels the Electric Vehicle mandate that has done so much to boost Tesla, Musk says he doesn’t care, he just wants the pork out of the porcine Big Beautiful Bill. Trump says he doesn’t need Musk’s help to win elections, even after he piled lavish praise on his help in the past. None of this, as lovers tend to know, is rational.

What will happen? It’s impossible to say with this pair. They’ve both sometimes walked back from the brink when the threats got too heated, and hinted at reconciliation, only to then renew hostilities. You’d think they’d grow up, until you realise they don’t want to, and no one can make them. Not even one another.