Nigel Farage and Reform cannot claim respectability while excusing racism

It is outrageous that Chris Parry remains Reform UK’s mayoral candidate for Hampshire and the Solent, despite telling David Lammy to “go home” to the Caribbean. Let’s be clear: David Lammy was born and raised in London. Yet, in Parry’s mind, his loyalty to this country is somehow in question because of his heritage. This is not a mere political disagreement – it is racism, plain and simple.

More troubling still is Reform UK’s response. The party’s leader, Nigel Farage, backed Parry for more than a month, only this week saying the retired Royal Navy officer’s attacks on the deputy prime minister were “a bit rich”. That reaction is shocking – even by Farage’s own standards – and it sends a chilling message: that vile racism can be indulged if it comes from within the party. This is not simply negligence. It is a tacit endorsement of hate from someone who aspires to hold high office.

Parry’s so-called apology only compounds the problem. He did not acknowledge the harm he caused or take responsibility for his words. Instead, he apologised for “any distress or offence” – the language of evasion, not remorse. Anyone can see this does not amount to a genuine apology. It is a refusal to confront the real damage of his rhetoric.

Nor is this an isolated incident. Parry has a long and disturbing record of grotesque attacks. He has targeted British politicians because of their backgrounds, insulted Sir Lenny Henry, suggested converts to Christianity eat bacon to “prove” their faith, praised Enoch Powell’s racist ideas, and described Birmingham as a “failed colony”. These are not occasional lapses. They form a consistent pattern of intolerance and abuse.

And what of Reform UK? The party has done nothing meaningful to address Parry’s behaviour. By allowing him to remain on the ballot, it is sending a clear message to members and supporters alike: that, on its watch, racism is acceptable.

That position is not only wrong – it is dangerous. Racism has no place in this country, and certainly no place in frontline politics. It corrodes our shared values and tears at the very fabric of our communities.

What Britain needs is leadership that brings people together, not politics that questions someone’s right to belong because of their race. While Reform shout from the sidelines and refuse to confront blatant racism, this Labour government is focused on making the country fairer, stronger, and more united – improving the lives of children and future generations, tackling inequality, and creating opportunity for all.

Political leaders have a duty to set an example. They should foster respect and shared values – not sow division and intolerance. That is why Nigel Farage must finally do the right thing: sack Parry as a candidate and apologise to those he has attacked. Anything less is complicity. Anything less allows prejudice to prevail.

Politics should be about unity, progress, and hope. Reform UK’s failure to act shows it prefers division, hate, and intolerance instead. If the party wishes to play a serious role in British politics, it must clean up its act – and it must do so now.

Calvin Bailey is the Labour MP for Leyton and Wanstead