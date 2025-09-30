Inequality may alter children’s brains regardless of individual wealth – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have linked the impact of living in an unequal society to structural changes in the brains of children – regardless of individual wealth – for the first time.

The study of more than 10,000 youngsters in the US discovered altered brain development in children from wealthy and lower-income families in areas with higher rates of inequality, which were also associated with poorer mental health.

The findings suggest “inequality creates a toxic social environment” that “literally shapes how young minds develop”, researchers said.

Experts from King’s College London, the University of York and Harvard University looked at MRI scan images from 10,071 children aged nine to 10 in 17 US states who were involved in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study.

The team measured inequality by scoring how evenly income is measured in society. States with higher rates included New York, Connecticut, California and Florida, while Utah, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Vermont had narrower income gaps.

Using scan images, researchers studied the surface area and thickness of regions of the cortex – the wrinkly, outer layer of the brain – including the areas used for memory, attention, emotion and language.

They also looked at links between different regions of the brain and changes in blood flow which showed brain activity.

The study found that children living in areas with higher rates of inequality had a reduced cortex surface area and altered connections between different areas of the brain, regardless of individual circumstances such as family income and education.

Experts said the findings, published in Nature Mental Health, show income inequality is “a unique societal-level determinant of neurodevelopment and mental health, independent of individual socioeconomic status”.

Dr Divyangana Rakesh, of the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London, said: “This isn’t just about individual family income – it is about how income is distributed in society.

“Both children from wealthy and lower-income families showed altered neurodevelopment and we established that this has a lasting impact on wellbeing.”

Researchers also explored how these changes in the brain may impact on mental health.

The team used data from questionnaires taken when the children were 10 and 11 and found mental health was worse for those who lived in unequal societies.

Co-author Professor Kate Pickett, of the University of York, said the findings show reducing inequalities “isn’t just about economics – it’s a public health imperative”.

“The brain changes we observed in regions involved in emotion regulation and attention suggest that inequality creates a toxic social environment that literally shapes how young minds develop, with consequences for mental health and impacts that can last a lifetime,” she added.

“This is a significant advance in understanding how societal-level inequality gets under the skin to affect mental health.”

Dr Rakesh said: “Progressive taxation, increased social safety nets, and universal healthcare could help alleviate the stressors that disproportionately affect children in more unequal societies.

“Community-building initiatives and investments in public infrastructure could also mitigate the detrimental effects of inequality by promoting trust and social cohesion.”

Future studies could focus on inequalities in the UK, according to Dr Rakesh.

“We are interested to see how these findings compare around the world,” she said.

“For example, several areas in the UK are characterised by high-income inequality.

“London exhibits significant inequality, with both very rich and very poor residents.

“Future research could examine income inequality in the UK at the level of counties and boroughs to investigate whether similar effects are observed.”