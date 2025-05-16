Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Lenny Henry called on “allies” to step up and promote racial diversity as he gave an inaugural lecture at Birmingham City University (BCU).

On Friday (16 May), the British-Jamaican comedian and actor addressed a panel at the university’s Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, telling the audience that diversity is “under real threat”.

The centre was established in 2020 to improve the diversity of representation and employment across contemporary British media.

During the lecture, Henry issued a call to action for “brave allies” to step forward and promote anti-racism and racial equality in their communities and workplaces, at a time when “the cycle of exclusion” is spinning and “leaving talented people locked out, frustrated, isolated and broken”.

The former Comic Relief presenter reflected on watching footage of the annual VE Day celebrations last week – which marked the 80th anniversary of the Second World War ending in Europe.

“I was watching the footage ... which is surprising because normally when I see a bunch of people waving Union Jackson singing Royal Britannia, that’s my cue to run,” he joked. “But this word kept coming into my head when I was watching it… ‘allies’.”

“We didn’t win World War 2 on our own. We were helped by allied nations who joined forces to share their resources, expertise, and their bravery so that we could all be victorious.”

He added: “We need allies right now to step up and stand beside us, especially straight, white, non-disabled men because they have a huge amount of power”.

“Allyship is about talking directly to the people who have the power. It’s about challenging them, maybe challenging you to act.”

Henry turned the crowd’s attention to US president Donald Trump, who he claimed was “attacking diversity programmes” at a time when the word “woke” is being weaponised by the far-right. He also highlighted companies in the US scaling back their official diversity and inclusion programmes because of political pressure from the right.

open image in gallery Sir Lenny Henry pictured in 2024 ( Getty Images )

“The war on diversity is now global, and it sends a terrifying message that at the first sign of political pressure, some companies around the world feel they have permission to roll back their commitments to equality,” he said.

He explained that change only happens when the metaphorical and physical door is opened.

“If you’re white, if you’re male, if you’re non-disabled, you’re already inside the room. You’re sitting at the tables where decisions are made. Budgets are agreed. Shows are commissioned. Careers are launched. You’ve got the keys, and we need you to unlock the doors.”

“And I know allyship can feel uncomfortable. It means giving up some space. It means sharing the microphone. It means sometimes passing opportunities to others who haven’t had the same chances. It means using your privilege even when it might feel that you don’t have any.”

open image in gallery Sir Lenny Henry appearing at Birmingham City University ( Red Shell Productions )

Henry added that equality should never be optional, saying: “Inclusion isn’t some fashionable accessory you put on when it suits and take off when the political weather changes. It’s a duty. It’s a responsibility. So we need our allies, real, brave allies, who will stand firm even when the ground is shaking under their feet.”

Henry, who grew up in Dudley in the West Midlands, got his break in 1975 on the TV talent show, New Faces.

His career as a stand-up comic led to him joining children’s TV show, Tiswas, alongside Chris Tarrant, and its late-night adult sister show, OTT, before he went on to work on BBC1’s Three of a Kind. He went on to front different incarnations of The Lenny Henry Show, and also starred in the successful sitcom Chef!

In 2015, he was made a Sir in the Queen’s 2015 Birthday Honours List for services to drama and charity, and became Doctor of Philosophy in 2018, for his research investigating the role of Black people in the media.