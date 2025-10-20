Are we finally ready to believe what happened to Virginia Giuffre?

We’ve heard one name, over and over, this weekend: Prince Andrew. Some expressed sympathy, few support – and many, outright shock that the royal has given up the use of all his remaining titles – including the Duke of York, though he will still remain a prince.

The name we haven’t heard half as much? Virginia Giuffre.

It is a classic and eye-watering example of the fact that when a man commits (or is accused of) wrongdoing, particularly when it is sexual assault, the victim is completely erased. You can forget the social media hashtag #believewomen – in truth, we are wiped out. Redacted. Forgotten.

Virginia, before her tragic suicide in April, had been trying to speak out for years about the horrors she experienced at the hands of the late paedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who “sold” her to powerful men when she was just a teenager. We witnessed her long, difficult fight for justice against the establishment – including settling a sexual assault lawsuit in 2022 against Prince Andrew, who she said had sex with her when she was just 17 (and on two other occasions), though he has always vehemently denied doing anything wrong.

We saw her fight for other women, too – for fellow survivors of sex trafficking. And we watched her get torn down, every single time. We heard the men who spoke about her with such contempt deny they ever met her, before discrediting her testimony out of hand; we saw her family share painful details of the way she faced financial ruin and received death threats for working with the authorities against Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who hired her as a masseuse when she was only 16. Virginia later alleged in a lawsuit that she was first abused by Epstein and Maxwell together, before being “lent out to other powerful men”, including Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew, meanwhile, said their alleged first encounter in 2001 “absolutely categorically never happened”; while Donald Trump – who socialised with Epstein for many years – blamed him for merely “stealing” Virginia and other young female employees from his country club in Mar-a-Lago. Everywhere Virginia turned, she was made out to be a fame-hungry fantastist, a storyteller, unhinged.

And now we hear further accusations this week that Andrew – who will remain a prince “as is his birthright” (Virginia also said he acted as though having sex with her in 2001 “was his birthright”, too) – asked a Met Police bodyguard and one of Queen Elizabeth II’s most senior aides to “dig up dirt” on Virginia, so as to conduct a smear campaign against her. To make sure, like so many other women, she wasn’t believed.

Do these latest, sordid allegations – which have emerged in extracts from her posthumous memoir, published on Tuesday – shock me, stun me or even remotely surprise me? Not really. Virginia was doomed from the start, because nobody ever truly “believes women”.

Nobody believed Gisèle Pelicot, at first, either – though she went to the doctor numerous times to complain about mysterious gynaecological and neurological ailments, before finding out her husband had been drugging her and allowing 50 strangers to rape her for more than a decade.

At the trial that shocked the world, last year, some of the defence lawyers attempted to claim Gisèle had been complicit in the abuse; that the abuse caught on videotape had been “consensual”. Gisèle was questioned about her sex life – she was asked whether she was an exhibitionist or a swinger, or if she was an alcoholic. She was asked why she didn’t seem “angrier” with her husband of 50 years; why she hadn’t “cried more” in court.

Just look at the plethora of other cases, too, in which a woman or girl’s experience has been minimised and reduced to highlight the impact on men’s lives: from Trump saying it was a "difficult" and "scary" time for young men in the US, after several women accused his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of assault; or Brock Turner, the Stanford swimmer sentenced to just six months in prison – rather than six years – after raping an unconscious woman because of a statement that said it was “a steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action".

Or, the family court judge In New Jersey who resigned after saying an unnamed 16-year-old boy accused of raping a drunk girl at a party and filming it on his mobile phone “deserved leniency” because he was “from a good family”. In that case in 2019, Judge James Troiano suggested the alleged incident was a sexual assault rather than a rape – despite investigators saying the boy sent a clip of the alleged rape to seven of his friends along with a text caption which read: “When your first time having sex is rape.”

I – as well as many of my female friends – have run the gauntlet of not being believed on far too many occasions, particularly when we report men’s bad behaviour to other men.

From the police officers who asked “Were you in fear for your life, though?” when I reported an ex-boyfriend for harassment; to the assumption that “It’s just banter” when we tell them how angry and shaken we are after being touched or groped; or the ubiquitous “Were you drunk/wearing a short skirt/did you lead him on?” questions, as though any of that matters. One man memorably asked me: “Is it still sexual assault if it’s a joke?” and didn’t seem to know the answer.

Women know all too well the obstacles so many of us face in being believed – in courtrooms and police stations, on social media and in the public sphere. We know there are far fewer convictions in rape cases, for example, than there are prosecutions – and we also know there are far fewer reports than there are rapes. We also know that according to the NPCC, VAWG (violence against women and girls) makes up just under 20 per cent of all recorded crime in England and Wales; that around 12.8 per cent of women experienced domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking in the year running up to March. That’s one in eight of us.

We know women like Gisèle Pelicot and Virginia Giuffre. We remember their names. We believe them. Do you?