Jaguar’s relaunch is a triumph for non-binary representation

If you’d told me five years ago that Boomers would be upset about Gen Z’s newfound love for Jaguar, I would’ve been surprised.

Because surely that’s what the older generation want – the youth of today finally appreciating a century-old heritage brand, birthed in good ol’ Blighty?

Well, if the (surprisingly positive) response to Jaguar’s new rebrand is anything to go by, it appears that is very much not the case.

In addition to its unexpected foray into the world of technicolor – and the cast of inclusive models in its new ads, who also happen to be clad in tulle dresses and skin-tight turtlenecks – some have taken issue with Jaguar pandering to these “snowflakes”.

Of course, any slight change from the norm has a habit of triggering Boomers. It’s not exactly unusual for hoardes of X users to start furiously posting online about “woke nonsense”.

But, as someone who arguably is Jaguar’s new demographic – a non-binary, self-assured “snowflake” who also identifies as a petrolhead with a penchant for colourful blazers and feeling the wind through my hair as I motor through the countryside – I loved it.

Representation for LGBTQ folk nowadays is far and few between, so to have an unexpected moment of identification from a brand one would never have predicted to be flying the rainbow flag is a win.

As the brand unveiled its new Type 00 concept in two colours – Miami Pink and London Blue – the electric car which reportedly has a 478-mile range has equally had a split reaction from car enthusiasts, as well as rivals.

Former Aston Martin Boss told the BBC that, despite its unique design, he applauded Jaguars "brave change of direction”. Even the Telegraph’s motorist correspondent conceded that it was “simply breathtaking”.

However, Elon Musk – creator of the infamous Tesla Truck and now president-elect Trump’s right-hand man – predictably joined in the ridicule. Last month, he asked on his social media platform X if the brand still "sold cars", after premiering its bright and colourful advert of fashionistas and statuesque models.

But, despite the onslaught of purists claiming to be cutting ties with Jaguar, the lighthearted injection of flamboyance and colour probably won’t reach the heights of the Bud Light cancellation of 2023. In case you don’t remember, the drinks brand saw its market value plummet directly after they collaborated with TikTok star and proud trans woman, Dylan Mulvaney, in an an attempt to expand its appeal beyond its key blue-collar demographic.

Jaguar’s investment in inclusivity seems to make more sense, with the brand’s chief creative officer, professor Gerry McGovern OBE, reminding us today that Jaguar was built on the slogan: “Be brave, be fearless and copy nothing.” Not only does this move help them reach a new client base, it demonstrates they are versatile and adept at change – an ethos I very much endorse.

So there we have it: colour is, in fact, “woke”. It’s difficult to empathise with the outrage from car enthusiasts when it’s clear the brand is just having a bit of fun and helping showcase how diverse the world can be with a gaggle of hes, shes and theys. All it does is signal who the Scrooges are in today’s world – afraid of anything and anybody who sways from the norm.

They’ll be shocked, I’m sure, to realise that if heritage brands like Jaguar are to continue, they need to embrace the generations of young people who are flexible and fluid in their approach to life, work, gender and sexuality – especially if reports of dwindling sales are to be believed.

When did everything get so goddamn boring, eh?