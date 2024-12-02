James May praises Jaguar after advert controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James May appears to have backtracked on his comments about a new Jaguar advert after calling it “marketing b******s”.

The new campaign by the car manufacturer caused a stir among its loyal and traditional fanbase, as it featured a cast of colourful characters – and no car. The modernist video also featured the brand’s new futuristic logo and included slogans such as, “Break Moulds,” “Create exuberant,” and “Copy nothing”. The car itself is said to be unveiled during Miami Art Week.

The Top Gear and Grand Tour host’s initial reaction to the advert back in November was to say, “I’m largely ambivalent about the ad – it’s just marketing b******s – but I do think the world needs to move on from the E-Type”, in a post on X/Twitter.

However, he has since added more context to his thoughts admitting, “I can’t remember the last time that I was this excited to see a new car revealed”, in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday (2 December).

“And the fact is you are talking about a new car on the Today programme, that’s got to be a bit of a result for Jaguar hasn’t it?”

He added that he felt that the company had made a strategic business decision to explore a contemporary market after business had slowed down.

“As far as I can make out, Jaguar relying on all those old ideas about heritage and tradition and so on, had shrunk to a little more than a cottage industry in car making terms,” he continued.

”Social media is full of a lot of people ranting about exactly those things but the fact is they weren’t working, because hardly any Jaguars were sold.

May said he had never been as excited about the launch of a car ( Getty Images )

“So they need some sort of new idea. I’m not sure what it is and part of me even thinks that that advert is a bit of a joke, and they’re going to come out with another one where a huge Jaguar comes and eats everybody.”

He added, “I’m not a businessperson and I don’t know very much about marketing and advertising. I just hope in my heart that they have come up with something genuinely contemporary and they haven’t in the last moment resorted to, despite their androgynous multi-hued advert, giving us something that’s faux-heritage.”

Jaguar, Copy Nothing - Advert

Meanwhile, the programme reported that Jenny Buckley, boss of EV buying website, electrifying.com, had seen the car and reported, “Nothing has made my jaw drop as much in 27 years of reporting on cars”.

Jaguar’s managing director, Rawdon Glover, denied that the video was meant to be “woke”, and said he was disappointed by the “vile hatred and intolerance” in comments about individuals in the clip.