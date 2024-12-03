SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Jaguar has revealed the new Jaguar Type 00 – the car behind the controversial ‘copy nothing’ brand relaunch in November. The car gives us a preview of the three new, all-electric, luxury Jaguars that go on sale from 2026.

The Type 00 “design vision” – Jaguar-speak for a concept car – follows on from the brand’s 30-second teaser video and is set to provoke just as much debate. According to Jaguar’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern, that’s part of the Type 00’s job. “It will make you feel uncomfortable,” said McGovern, “but it will inform everything to follow.”

The Jaguar Type 00 name refers to the famous Jaguar Type models of the past, most notably the E-Type, while the first zero stands for zero emissions from the car’s electric powertrain and the second zero is the starting point for a whole new lineage of Jaguars.

open image in gallery The rear of the Jaguar Type 00 design vision shows no rear window and hidden lights ( Jaguar )

The stunning coupé was revealed at Miami Art Week in two colours, dubbed Miami Pink and London Blue. The striking bodywork with its elongated bonnet features a pronounced, squared-off shoulder line, while the sharp edges of the car’s nose are at odds with the gently sloping coupé roofline.

As expected, there’s a glassless rear tailgate with cameras and screens showing the view rearward, while a strikethrough graphic featuring a series of tight, parallel lines features throughout the car. It’s most prominent at the front where it’s in place of a traditional grille and flanked by super-slim LED lights, while at the back it’s used right across the rear of the car to disguise the rear lighting

open image in gallery The Jaguar Type 00 design vision is a two-door coupé with butterfly doors ( Jaguar )

Jaguar’s new logo, called a device mark, sits in the middle of the strikethrough graphic on the front of the car and underneath the graphic at the back. The logo itself has also sparked controversy, with the word Jaguar spelled out in a mix of lower- and upper-case letters. The font, called ‘exuberant’, was created in-house by Jaguar’s design team.

The Jaguar leaper – now referred to as a ‘maker’s mark’ – returns in a contrasting bronze-coloured panel just behind the front wheels and hides rear-view cameras, with a second maker’s mark – using the J and R from the logo – located in the hubs at the centre of the enormous 23-inch wheels.

open image in gallery The Jaguar leaper is laser-etched into a brass panel that hides rear cameras on the Type 00 ( Jaguar )

Gerry McGovern said, “Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakeable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination. It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen. A vision which strives for the highest level of artistic endeavour.”

The interior is just as dramatic and minimalist, with butterfly doors opening up to a minimalist interior. A central 3.2m long brass spine splits the front seats and the dashboard, which features twin revolving screens and a small steering wheel.

open image in gallery Butterfly doors of Jaguar Type 00 won’t make it to production, but brass, stone and textile interior will ( Jaguar )

There are three key materials used inside the cabin – brass, travertine stone and textiles – all designed to give a unique luxury feel to the car.

A small prism case – one of the features of the initial brand video – holds three totems made from Brass, Travertine and Alabaster that when placed in the centre console introduce different themes to the lighting, screens and even the smell inside the car.

open image in gallery The Jaguar Type 00’s interior features screens that revolve out of the dash ( Jaguar )

Jaguar is targeting an all-electric range of 478 miles in its 2026 GT model with super-fast charging expected to add up to 200-miles of range in just 15 minutes. The new range of Jaguars will sit on a bespoke platform referred to as JEA, standing for Jaguar Electric Architecture, rather than share electrified plaforms used by parent company JLR’s other models under the Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands.

The new models are set to be sold through brand stores known as Jaguar ‘clubhouses’. The first will be in Paris in the Golden Triangle, known as the heart of the city’s luxury fashion district, and will showcase not only the cars, but also local culture and artwork. The two Type 00s were on display at Miami Art Week alongside work from new and ground-breaking emerging artists who share Jaguar’s ethos of Copy Nothing.

The first production car as part of Jaguar’s rebrand – a four-door GT model – will be revealed at the end of 2025, with the first cars set to go on sale at the end of 2026. That car has already been spotted on the test track in the UK and will be built in Britain at JLR’s much-revised factory in Solihull, West Midlands.

open image in gallery The front of the Jaguar Type 00 design vision features slim LED headlights ( Jaguar )

The four-door GT will be followed by two other all-electric models, expected to be a large SUV and Jaguar’s take on a new, large two-door coupé. All three new Jaguars will use the same design language introduced by the design vision concept.

As revealed exclusively by The Independent in September, the new Jaguar range is going to start at just under £100,000, although the average price with options added is expected to be well above that figure.

open image in gallery Jaguar’s new logo – or device mark as they call it - features lower and upper case letters ( Jaguar )

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover told The Independent: “The range will come in a little bit below £100,000, but the weighted average will probably be above £100,000 in most markets.”

Glover also admitted that Jaguar dealers will be in for a “tough few years” as the previous Jaguar range is removed from sale well before the first of the new models hit showrooms in 2026. Another long wait for the second and third models could squeeze dealers even further.