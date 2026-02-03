Lord Mandelson’s fate is now tied in with this Labour government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Usually, when public figures have “questions to answer”, they have some choice about how they do so. This is more complicated in the case of Lord Mandelson of Foy in the county of Herefordshire and Hartlepool in the county of Durham, as a public figure, he will soon no longer be.

Having resigned from the Labour Party to “prevent further embarrassment” over the Epstein files, he has since stepped down from the House of Lords. The prime minister – after unnecessary delay – has committed to remove the peer’s title, and Lord Mandelson’s place in the Privy Council, which confers the title “right honourable”, may also be withdrawn, another highly unusual step.

These, however, are the least of Lord Mandelson’s challenges.

Rather than picking from the very wide range of media interviews available to him, it is quite plausible that Lord Mandelson will instead be answering questions put to him by police officers. Such is the seriousness of the allegations now being levelled against him that he might even end up with a custodial sentence.

As such, this growing scandal – prompted by a cache of millions of new files relating to the American financier and child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein – seems set to be one of the most significant in recent times, and not least because it also inevitably calls into question the decision by Sir Keir Starmer to appoint Lord Mandelson to be ambassador to Washington a year ago.

Awkward accusations about misconduct in public office and the use of market-sensitive insider information are being considered by the authorities. The Cabinet Office says that material relating to the reputed leaks of sensitive information by Lord Mandelson during his time as a minister from 2008 to 2010 has been referred to the police.

Lord Mandelson has offered an apology to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein ( PA )

That is clearly bad for confidence in politics itself, let alone the prime minister, the Labour Party and Lord Mandelson. No one can know where, if anywhere, all this will lead. This is extremely serious, if not historic. It will certainly not bolster public support for the prime minister and his administration.

It should be stressed, in all fairness, that Lord Mandelson maintains that he has not done anything wrong, aside from being too trusting in his past dealings with Epstein. Yet questions arising from the Epstein files are growing more pressing, aside from the long-standing and important ones about what, if anything, he knew about Epstein’s crimes of a sexual nature, which, again, Lord Mandelson maintains he knew nothing: “Never were there any young women or girls, or people, that he was preying on or engaging with in that sort of ghastly predatory way.”

Lord Mandelson says that there’s nothing he can tell any US Congressional inquiry that they don’t already know – but that is a matter for Congress, and not him, to determine. He’d be well advised to volunteer to give evidence, if only to clear his name and help establish that he committed no offence and really did have no knowledge of wrongdoing.

In Britain, the emergence of certain emails apparently sent to and from Lord Mandelson is clearly problematic, to say the least – for example, the total of $75,000 sent from Epstein to Lord Mandelson and his partner in 2003-2004, sums that he says he has no recollection or knowledge of and which he is investigating.

Also, why are there emails related to sensitive government matters being forwarded to Epstein? In particular, why was Epstein seemingly tipped off about a €500bn bank bailout in 2010; about a future sell-off of UK public assets; and international talks about bank regulation? Why did Lord Mandelson apparently advise JP Morgan, via Epstein, to “mildly threaten” his own cabinet colleague, Alastair Darling, chancellor of the Exchequer?

Lord Mandelson pleads that all the banks were making their arguments in public anyway – but that is no reason to encourage them or betray a political comrade. Gordon Brown, the former prime minister, has rightly called for another inquiry into all these leaks – but why did the one he requested of the present government last September uncover nothing?

For Sir Keir, the problem is to find a satisfactory explanation for why Lord Mandelson was appointed ambassador in Washington in the first place. Was the vetting rigorous enough? What kind of due diligence was carried out? (For such a prominent role, it should be wide and deep.) What was the role played by the prime minister’s senior adviser, Morgan McSweeney? Were warnings from the security intelligence service ignored?

The fall of Lord Mandelson may not take the prime minister with it, but it hasn’t helped his chances of survival.