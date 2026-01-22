Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is impossible to see the last week as anything other than a diplomatic triumph for Sir Keir Starmer.

He has stood firm on Greenland, faced down the White House’s tariff threats, brought together European allies and, by drawing a line in the sand, helped force a U-turn from Donald Trump that few saw coming. The clouds that had gathered have lifted.

Sir Keir is correct with his strong stance. Of course, he has not worked alone, helped by acute pressure applied by almost all of America’s allies, by Republican senators, American public opinion and, perhaps most persuasively, by the adverse reaction in financial markets to Mr Trump’s policy.

Still, Sir Keir ended the week vindicated and enjoying enhanced respect. Combining respect with resolve, the special relationship somehow survived the turbulence. It was far from inevitable.

All this is not to ignore his personal poll ratings at home. They make for grim reading. Yet if Sir Keir was as successful in his domestic agenda as he has been in foreign affairs, he would be comfortably looking forward to the round of elections in May and, indeed, a likely second term of office.

Nevertheless, being successful abroad only reinforces the prime minister’s position at home. Those who would seek to cast him aside and replace him themselves are weakened by his growing influence on the international stage.

None of his would-be adversaries have (yet) to show the authority and gravitas that the prime minister has earned from foreign peers. As rumours again swirl about movement by Greater Manchester mayor and leadership hopeful Andy Burnham, who supposedly has his eye on running for the seat about to be vacated by Labour’s Andrew Gwynne, we would do well to remember that.

The ambition of every British premier is to act as a transatlantic “bridge” between the US and Europe. This has been true before, during and since Britain’s membership of the EU, but was obviously made hugely more difficult by Brexit, and then by the arrival of Mr Trump for his second term of office in “America First” mode.

Despite ending the week vindicated, the PM still faces a grim time in the polls ( House of Commons )

Against the odds and a legacy of bad blood from the Johnson and Truss era, Sir Keir has managed to “reset” relations with the EU, particularly in the defence sphere, while also negotiating a relatively advantageous tariff regime with the Americans, not to mention the Indian trade deal.

With Emmanuel Macron and France, Britain is playing a leading role in the “coalition of the willing”, in defence of Ukraine, whilst simultaneously offering measured support to the Trump peace plan. A similar approach has been followed in the war in Gaza, where the prime minister has mostly held his party together. He has done all this, it’s worth mentioning, even after losing his ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, and replacing his foreign secretary.

There is also better cooperation with France and Germany on the Channel crossings, though still not enough, and encouraging talk about a process of rebuilding economic ties with the EU, not least to boost economic growth. Labour may yet commit to a more ambitious process of ever-closer collaboration in time for the next general election. It would be popular.

But that wistful thought reminds us that, for all his dedicated work on foreign affairs, for which he’s been unfairly dubbed “Never Here Keir”, it is indeed at home that the future of his premiership will be determined.

It is difficult to imagine any of his principal rivals managing recent events abroad as successfully as the prime minister has done, and that goes for the many pretenders to the throne in his own party as well as Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage, who sided with Mr Trump on the Greenland issue just as the president was executing his U-turn.

Now, with the economy showing signs of progress, and Reform UK looking more and more like a home for deadbeat Tories, Sir Keir will try once again to turn his attention homewards. He wants to talk – and do something – about the continuing cost of living crisis, the public services and solving the migration issue. He may even succeed – if, that is, President Trump and overseas “events” allow him to.