Labour MP could open door for Andy Burnham’s Westminster return
- Andy Burnham is reportedly seeking a return to the House of Commons, with claims he could challenge Sir Keir Starmer's leadership.
- This potential comeback is linked to expectations that Andrew Gwynne, MP for Gorton and Denton, will stand down from his seat soon.
- Mr Gwynne was previously suspended from the Labour Party and removed as a minister due to offensive sexist and racist remarks made in a WhatsApp group.
- Should Mr Gwynne resign, Mr Burnham is said to be considering standing in the by-election for the North West constituency.
- Despite widespread speculation, Mr Burnham has recently criticised reports concerning his leadership ambitions.