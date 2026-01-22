Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour MP could open door for Andy Burnham’s Westminster return

Andy Burnham downplays leadership speculation after pre-conference interviews
  • Andy Burnham is reportedly seeking a return to the House of Commons, with claims he could challenge Sir Keir Starmer's leadership.
  • This potential comeback is linked to expectations that Andrew Gwynne, MP for Gorton and Denton, will stand down from his seat soon.
  • Mr Gwynne was previously suspended from the Labour Party and removed as a minister due to offensive sexist and racist remarks made in a WhatsApp group.
  • Should Mr Gwynne resign, Mr Burnham is said to be considering standing in the by-election for the North West constituency.
  • Despite widespread speculation, Mr Burnham has recently criticised reports concerning his leadership ambitions.
