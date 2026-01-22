Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Labour minister who had the whip removed as a result of offensive WhatsApp messages is reportedly expected to stand down as an MP in the coming days, clearing the way for leadership rival Andy Burnham.

Senior Labour figures told The Times they are expecting an announcement from Andrew Gwynne, the MP for Gorton and Denton, who has been away from Parliament on sick leave.

Mr Burnham is said to be seeking a Commons comeback to challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s position, with claims he could stand in a by-election in the North West constituency of Gorton and Denton, should Mr Gwynne resign.

The MP has previously denied that he was intending to vacate the seat any time soon, telling The Times in September last year: “The route to No 10 is not going to be through Gorton & Denton.”

The move creates the potential for Mr Burnham to return to Parliament just as the PM reaches his lowest ebb so far with disastrous English council, Scottish and Welsh elections in May.

The Independent has contacted both Mr Gwynne and Mr Burnham.

open image in gallery Senior Labour figures told The Times they are expecting an an announcement from Andrew Gwynne ( PA Wire )

Mr Gwynne was sacked as health minister and suspended from the Labour Party in February last year over comments made in a WhatsApp group.

He reportedly posted sexist comments about Angela Rayner, racist remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbott and joked about an elderly woman dying in a closed group chat with Labour figures based around Manchester.

At the time, he publicly apologised and said he regretted the “badly misjudged” remarks.

He wrote on X: “I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”

open image in gallery There has been widespread speculation over the Greater Manchester mayor’s leadership ambitions in recent months. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, there has been widespread speculation over the Greater Manchester mayor’s leadership ambitions in recent months.

Mr Burnham was the focus of such rumours at the Labour Party conference in September, but has since criticised reports of a leadership bid.

Responding to reports in December, he wrote on X: “Quite a lot of rubbish in the papers today. Reminds me why I left Westminster in the first place!”

Any by-election looks likely to be called to coincide with May’s elections.

That would give Labour a greater chance of keeping the seat, and potentially the Greater Manchester mayoralty, against Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, currently riding high in nationwide opinion polls. Mr Farage’s outfit, which does not have the infrastructure of larger parties, is already expected to be spread thin fighting for votes in Scotland, Wales and across English councils on 7 May.

But the timing would raise raises the prospect that Mr Burnham could become an MP, a prerequisite for getting the top job, just as Starmer suffers his most significant blow in office.

open image in gallery Speculation abounds in Westminster about whether Andy Burnham, right, will be able to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for leadership of the Labour Party (PA) ( PA Archive )

There are fears Labour could face a wipeout in some areas at the upcoming local elections, in what could be a key moment in Starmer’s time as prime minister.

The most recent YouGov MRP, which was carried out in September 2025, projected a Labour hold in the constituency with Labour on 30 per cent and Reform UK on 24 per cent.

Earlier this month, Britain’s leading pollster Professor Sir John Curtice said Mr Burnham represents Labour’s best hope of keeping Nigel Farage out of No 10.

Sir John told The Independent he believes that only Mr Burnham has the support within the Labour Party, and appeal to the wider electorate, to be an effective replacement for Sir Keir, who he said “doesn’t have the skill set for Downing Street”.

A YouGov poll last month also showed he was the clear frontrunner among the candidates tipped to succeed Sir Keir, ahead of former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and health secretary Wes Streeting.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...