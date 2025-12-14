Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andy Burnham angrily dismisses claims he is plotting Westminster return

Andy Burnham downplays leadership speculation after pre-conference interviews
  • Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has strongly denied renewed speculation that he is planning a return to Westminster to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.
  • Burnham dismissed the reports in Sunday newspapers as “rubbish” on X, recalling why he initially left Westminster.
  • Reports suggested that allies of Mr Burnham had identified a potential parliamentary seat for him to contest.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, also seen as a potential future leader, avoided directly answering questions about her own ambitions for the top job.
  • Ms Mahmood urged Labour colleagues to “focus on the day job” and support the government, stating that Sir Keir Starmer is “not going,” amidst wider concerns about Labour's poll numbers and declining membership.
