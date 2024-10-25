The police’s failure to tackle domestic abuse is a national shame

If Labour’s plans are carried through to completion, then they should be well on their way to fulfilling their pledge to halve violence against women and girls within a decade. There certainly seems to be no shortage of commitment to the cause, as is evidenced in the interview given to The Independent by the minister for women and equalities, Anneliese Dodds.

Not before time, in the context of the long-term neglect shown by successive governments, Ms Dodds has identified the way that victims of domestic abuse who make multiple reports to the police about violence and ill-treatment meted out by their partners are still being let down by the police. On the basis of what she has seen since she assumed oversight of policy in July, Ms Dodds concludes, worryingly, that rates are “stubbornly high” but charge rates for such crimes are “extremely low”.

Common sense suggests that such persistent cases are the ones with a higher chance of the victim suffering serious inquiry or death from such attacks. That is indeed evidenced by the heart-rending stories of such traumas that became public during high-profile trials in recent years – sadly, in courtrooms, when it was too late to save the victims.

Domestic violence, abuse and, especially, coercive control are things that are rarely one-offs, but typically matters of grim routine and habit. In this regard, the police have sometimes displayed complacency where caution about the likely course of events would have brought forth more urgent action.

Fortunately, the government is not being complacent and – if they do indeed rapidly implement key measures to improve results and push the number of incidents down – should succeed. These new measures include embedding domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms; new domestic abuse protection orders to force more domestic abusers to stay away from their victims or face tougher sanctions; pilot schemes to give the police powers to prosecute suspects without Crown Prosecution Service involvement; specialist advisers in domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault cases; and plans to tackle sexism in schools, and detoxify young male attitudes.

The idea is that these reforms will make it easier for the authorities to join the dots and recognise where women are reporting repeatedly that they have been subject to domestic violence.

According to Ms Dodds, there were “really disturbing developments” on women’s safety and women’s health being “deprioritised”. That, if correct, is especially concerning since the likely next leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, held the women and equalities brief from 2022 until the recent election.

Yet even on the most positive reading of the prospects, there will always be some abusers determined and cunning enough to exploit others, and there will thus always be a need for havens for victims to escape to – safe spaces from which they can rebuild their lives and pursue justice.

That is why the Independent is pressing on with its Brick by Brick campaign, in partnership with the charity Refuge, and Persimmon, a building firm, which has already achieved its first goal of funding the construction of a purpose-built refuge. Plans are already underway for building a second home after the original target of £300,000 was reached.

It is a campaign that not only aims to help save women and their families from emotional pain and physical hurt, but to showcase a pioneering concept: newly constructed, specially designed, warm, safe and secure refuges where the families involved can enjoy privacy as well as the companionship and support of others, plus expert help to move on with their lives.

The Independent is pleased to have the personal support of the prime minister, who has a track record in this field from his time as director of public prosecutions. Sir Keir Starmer asks us to “imagine a society where violence against women is stamped out everywhere”. He joins Dame Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman, Cherie Blair, Penny Mordaunt, Billie Piper and Queen Camilla in helping to raise the profile of domestic violence and raise the funds to make those evils history. It is a battle for change well worth joining.

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise £300,000 to build a second safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make new futures. Text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website here. There is also a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327