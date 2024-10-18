The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign surpasses £350k in donations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Independent’s campaign to build a safe home for domestic abuse survivors has now surpassed £350,000 as donations continue to pour in for the good cause.

Among the latest donors is Igor Tulchinsky, founder and chief executive officer of asset management firm WorldQuant, who has spoken of the urgent need to help victims.

The Brick by Brick appeal was launched last month in partnership with the charity Refuge to build a home for a family fleeing the horror and fear of domestic abuse.

This week, it was announced that after smashing the initial target of £300,000 to build one safe home, plans are underway for building a second home.

Women will be able to move into the safe houses, being built by the firm Persimmon, with any children or pets they need to bring with them.

A host of high-profile figures have already endorsed the campaign, including the prime minister Keir Starmer, the Queen, Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Patrick Stewart, presenter Rylan Clark, comedian Rosie Jones and chef Andi Oliver.

Igor Tulchinsky, founder, chairman and CEO of WorldQuant, has made a generous donation to the Brick by Brick appeal ( Getty )

Mr Tulchinsky now joins those who have contributed. Born in Belarus while it was part of the Soviet Union, he left for Manhattan in the US with his parents when he was just 10 years old.

His company, founded in 2007, now has more than 850 employees across 13 countries.

Speaking to The Independent about why it was important for him to donate, he said it was “impossible to overstate the urgency of the cause”.

“I’m proud to support The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign – it is impossible to overstate the urgency of the cause supported by Refuge,” he said.

“Beyond the immediate shelter from domestic abuse this home will provide, it also creates a sanctuary where survivors can reclaim their futures.

“This initiative is particularly powerful because it offers a solution to the complex barriers that often prevent women from accessing traditional refuges.

“I have built my life around the belief that potential is everywhere but opportunity is not, and I know the impact of projects like this to help people overcome obstacles and have the chance to realize ambitions.

“I am deeply aware of the issues facing women and the shocking statistics that underscore the desperate need for this support.”

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise £300,000 to build a safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make a new future. Text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15.

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327.