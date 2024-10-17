Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is thrilled to announce that its target to raise £300,000 to build a safe home for domestic abuse survivors has been smashed - and that all new donations will be put towards a second house.

The Brick by Brick appeal was launched last month in partnership with the charity Refuge to build a home for a family fleeing the horror and fear of domestic abuse.

Support for the campaign has poured in from a host of high-profile names including the prime minister, the Queen, Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Patrick Stewart, presenter Rylan Clark, comedian Rosie Jones and chef Andi Oliver.

Thanks to the fantastic response from readers who have either donated online or through a £15 text message, the dream to build a home has been realised and work for the first property is well underway, with foundations laid and brickwork started.

A generous donation of £150,000 from Nationwide Building Society now means our initial goal of £300,000 has been reached, and we will extend our campaign to build a second ground-breaking home.

Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

High-profile supporters including Sir Keir Starmer, Dame Joanna Lumley, Olivia Colman and Rosie Jones have all given their backing to the Brick by Brick appeal, as well as campaigners and charity workers ( The Independent )

Women will be able to move into these safe houses, being built by firm Persimmon, with any children or pets they need to bring with them.

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, said he was overwhelmed by how the campaign had struck a chord with so many and kickstarted a national conversation about domestic abuse.

He added: “Thank you so much. With donations from our readers and companies, and support from the prime minister, the Queen and some very well-known faces, we have managed to raise our target of £300,000 to build a safe home for survivors of domestic abuse.

“We give enormous thanks to Nationwide’s CEO Debbie Crosbie and all her team. They have shown incredible philanthropic generosity and helped us to close the deal on our first house. They have made the vulnerable safe.

The prime minister said the whole cabinet would donate to The Independent ’s Brick by Brick campaign ( The Independent )

“But we’re not done yet. The Brick by Brick campaign is now aiming to buy another house for Refuge – a second safe space to house women and children escaping terrible torment and begin the recovery process.

Actor David Morrissey, who has backed the campaign from the outset, said he was thrilled a second house was planned: “As Brick by Brick reaches its target to build a home, I want to say thank you.

“Thank you for donating, for listening to survivors’ stories, for spreading the word and for helping to save the lives of women and children who are subject to the most appalling abuse.

“Please, if you can, stay with us: the more money we raise, the more women we reach. The more people who hear about the scale of domestic abuse, the more likely it is that we can enact the change that is so desperately needed.”

A CGI image of the front of how the house for the survivor and her children will look ( Persimmon )

The safe houses will be built in an undisclosed location to protect those who live there and will be located near local transport links and amenities so the family can travel to and from school, go to work, and carry on with their lives.

Alongside a living room, open-plan kitchen, dining and private garden, the home will feature the latest security measures, including a fireproof letter box, CCTV, and enhanced locking features on windows and doors.

Charlotte Kensett, from Nationwide, said: “We’re proud to play our part in taking a stand against domestic abuse and back the Brick by Brick campaign.

“Our support will help women and children get away from terrible situations that ruin and threaten lives and will help make a difference by giving survivors much-needed refuge and help.”

BBC presenter Ranvir Singh and comedian Rosie Jones backed the campaign this week as they spoke about the common myths and misconceptions around domestic abuse. Ms Jones said: “It will make it easier for victims out there to speak out and to know they are not alone.”

BBC presenter Ranvir Singh, centre, and Rosie Jones, second right, backed the campaign this week as the comedian spoke about the common myths and misconceptions around domestic abuse ( The Independent )

One woman fleeing domestic abuse is turned away from a refuge every two hours due to a lack of space. The Independent has heard testimony from a wide range of survivors including BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire, who opened up about the abuse she, her siblings and her mother endured at the hands of her father.

Hetti Barkworth Nanton, chair of trustees at Refuge, said: “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of Nationwide which has come forward with this incredible donation, meaning we have reached our Brick by Brick target after just a month of the appeal launch.

“This means that by early next year, a secure home will have been built and will be ready to welcome a woman, and any children and pets she may have, fleeing her abuser – keeping her safe, and providing hope for the future.

“We are so motivated by the success of what has been achieved together and are delighted to be extending the appeal in order to purchase a second house. Together with The Independent, their readers and Persimmon, we know we can make a life-saving difference to even more women’s lives.”

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent said he was overwhelmed by how the campaign had struck a chord with so many ( The Independent )

Nationwide also offers safe spaces to people experiencing domestic abuse across more than 400 branches across the UK.

Upon asking a member of staff to use one of these areas, individuals will be able to use a private room to help them deal with the issue – access to a phone if they need one, and the chance to discreetly contact family, friends or specialist support.

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327.