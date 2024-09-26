Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Rylan Clark has backed The Independent’s campaign to raise enough money to build a safe refuge for women fleeing domestic abuse.

The TV personality has joined the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Joanna Lumley, and Olivia Colman to voice his support for our Brick by Brick appeal, which will build a refuge for domestic abuse victims.

Highlighting how important it is to give survivors a secure home: “That’s all people need - it’s safety.”

Across the UK, thousands of women are desperate to find safety from the danger in their own homes, but one woman is turned away from a refuge every two hours due to a lack of space or capacity,

This is why The Independent has partnered with charity Refuge to raise £300,000 to build a home for women escaping abusive partners, and any child or pet they bring with them.

Here they can find safety and freedom, and rebuild their lives - brick by brick.

Calling for donations towards the campaign, Mr Clark said: “I am supporting The Independent and Refuge’s Brick by Brick campaign to help women and children escape domestic abuse.

“Any money that is raised is going to go towards building a safe house that is well and truly safe and that is literally how simple it is. That’s all people need - it’s safety. And fingers crossed, if you can give generously that will help.”

More than £100,000 has been raised so far, meaning we have been able to break ground and start building the refuge after an incredible response to the campaign.

The project marks the first time a house such as this has been built from scratch directly and will be a semi-detached property with an open-plan kitchen, dining room, living room and a private garden. It will also feature security measures such as a fire-proof letter box, CCTV, and enhanced locking features on windows and doors.

Other stars have voiced their support for the campaign and shared their own deeply personal experiences of domestic abuse.

An example of a refuge, which has 24/7 staff working to support residents, provides survivors with emotional support and counselling, as well as practical support ( Emma Armstrong )

Victoria Derbyshire has told The Independent how her father used to beat her with a wooden spoon, hit her with a belt, and regularly beat her mother so severely that on one occasion he broke a rib as the BBC journalist backed the campaign.

Leading the support for the campaign, Dame Joanna said she “can’t think of anything kinder” as she urged people to donate to “be a brick and buy a brick”.

She has been joined by Dame Helen in her support for the innovative campaign to build a “very real escape route” for women and children.

“Brick by Brick is a pioneering project and I’m honoured to lend my support to it,” Dame Helen said. “Violence against women is a national emergency: too many women are regularly killed by a partner or ex-partner or die by suicide as a result of domestic abuse.”

