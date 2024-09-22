Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Top Boy star Saffron Hocking has opened up about the impact of her character’s domestic abuse storyline as she backed The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign.

Less than a week after the launch of the initiative, tens of thousands of pounds of donations have poured in from generous readers, as well as famous faces, to help build a refuge for women escaping abusive partners.

And now Ms Hocking, who received a nomination for the Bafta for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the character Lauryn Lawrence in the hit Netflix show, has announced she is backing the campaign.

“That work is so important to me because ever since I did the storyline and Top Boy, it opened up a dialogue where women from all walks of life around the world contacted me personally on Instagram,” she told The Independent.

“Women opened up to me about their experiences and thanked me and the show for depicting the storyline. And they felt seen and heard.

In the drama series, her character Lauryn was being coercively controlled by her partner Curtis and his sister Vee. She ends up killing Curtis and later struggling with drug use before falling asleep in a bath, where she dies.

After reaching out to Refuge in preparation for the role, the 30-year-old became an ambassador for the leading domestic abuse charity, with which The Independent has joined forces to raise £300,000 towards a safe haven for survivors.

Speaking of the charity’s response when she contacted them a few years ago, the actor told The Independent: “They were just so willing to help, like with [arms] wide open. I think that is exactly what refuges are.

“They really took me under their wing, and helped me sort of delve into the nuances of what it is like to be experiencing domestic abuse. They introduced me to survivors who were so incredibly open and helpful, and willing to share their stories.”

Ms Hocking, left, with Jasmine Jobson in Top Boy season three ( Ana Blumenkron/Netflix )

Ms Hocking opened up about the real-world impact her on-screen portrayal of Lauryn had on women.

She said: “I think that there's nothing quite like that feeling of knowing that if my storyline helped people feel seen or heard or helped people realise that, [with] this being depicted in a public arena and in a popular TV show, they can seek help.”

In this year alone, Refuge’s abuse helpline has been contacted 49,787 times, with 75 per cent of calls coming from survivors of domestic abuse. Every two minutes, someone turns to the charity for support.

In this year alone, Refuge’s abuse helpline has been contacted thousands of times, mostly by domestic abuse victims ( Refuge )

But across the nation, thousands of women every year desperate to move to a safe refuge are turned away due to a chronic lack of spaces.

This is why The Independent and Refuge are building a place where they can find safety and the freedom to rebuild their lives – brick by brick.

Ms Hocking said: “I hope that the Brick by Brick campaign gives survivors an opportunity to start working towards the future they want and deserve, because it's a fundamental right for all women to be able to have a safe space.”

The actor highlighted the importance of having a dedicated space that caters to women with different types of needs, such as those with multiple children or a beloved pet, who may not be accommodated by traditional refuges.

Speaking of her hopes for the appeal, she said: “I hope that the outcomes are that it really helps to reduce the stigma around domestic abuse and helps people better understand that their help really does go a long way.

“By raising awareness, it really does help women feel supported and seen and heard, for them, for their children.

“I think that in terms of education as well, it's so important for schools to be targeted and really taught about having domestic abuse in their curriculum because it all starts [during] your very formative years when you're younger.”

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise £300,000 to build a safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make new futures.