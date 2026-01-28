The prime minister is right – supporting British business in China is a smart move

The UK could cut the cost of new wind energy by up to 30 per cent and lower household bills significantly in the process, simply by allowing more competition in turbine supply. That is the opportunity on the table as the government weighs how we source one of the most important components of the UK’s clean energy infrastructure.

Households and businesses are still under real pressure from high energy costs, making it hard to justify limiting developers to just two or three turbine suppliers when cheaper, more advanced options are available.

This narrow supplier base significantly pushes up costs, adding 20 to 30 per cent to project costs and restricting access to cutting-edge technology. As ministers plan for an additional 100GW of capacity in the North Sea, the availability and price of turbines becomes even more urgent.

During the prime minister’s trip to China this week, he will see how quickly Chinese manufacturers are moving. Between 2021 and 2025, Chinese turbine makers introduced 426 new models. Non-Chinese firms introduced 29. Yet UK developers can currently access only a small fraction of this fast-expanding global market.

This is not about choosing China over Europe. It is about competition. A market dominated by a handful of incumbents is more expensive, and the bill lands with households. If we want cheaper clean power, we need more supply, more manufacturing capacity, and more choice.

We agree cybersecurity concerns must be taken seriously, but the current approach uses them as a veto – preventing cheaper energy and faster deployment – rather than treating them as a manageable risk to be solved. The better approach would be to set rigorous standards, establish a tough testing regime, require independent assurance, and ensure ongoing monitoring.

We should back British cybersecurity expertise to ensure turbines that operate here are safe. An approach that pairs Chinese turbine hardware with UK-developed and Government-approved security solutions would have the added benefit of creating new economic opportunities and jobs. Tech developers like Octopus stand at the ready to do exactly this and play our part in the energy security of the UK.

We should also keep a sense of perspective about supply chains. There is no such thing as a purely “European” turbine, only European-assembled turbines. Turbines already deployed across the UK contain components made in China. So the question is not whether Chinese-made parts exist in the system, because they already do. The question is whether we have the right standards and oversight across the whole supply chain.

We already accept this logic in everyday life. Anyone with an iPhone or AirPods is carrying products manufactured in China. Our homes are full of electronic items like TVs and laptops that are made there. Turbines are, of course, more sensitive, which is exactly why the bar should be higher. But we should apply the same common-sense principle of risk mitigation rather than an outright ban.

A bigger wind industry is an enormous opportunity for the UK economy and jobs. One Chinese manufacturer has already indicated interest in opening a plant in Scotland that could create up to 1500 jobs. Requiring overseas manufacturers to support the UK economy is a smart way to maximise the natural wind resources we have at our disposal. Today, nearly 2,000 companies across the UK are part of the wind supply chain, including 160 factories. They are expected to contribute £18.2 billion over the next decade. We can grow that further and cut bills if we stop restricting the market.

While the latest offshore wind auction round, AR7, awarded a record 8.4GW, signalling strong ambition, these awards must still be converted into real projects at prices consumers can afford. If turbine costs remain inflated and supply constrained, impressive pipeline numbers on paper could be followed by delays, renegotiations, or cancellations in practice.

The UK needs more competition in turbine supply, more manufacturing capacity, and clear security standards that are enforced in practice. The Government supports these objectives too, so this week can mark a practical step forward. By opening up the UK wind market to more suppliers, alongside robust, UK-approved cybersecurity arrangements, we can unlock cheaper clean power at speed and with confidence.

Zoisa North-Bond is CEO of Octopus Energy Generation